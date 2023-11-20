Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Travels to Ukraine to Discuss Security Assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made a visit to Ukraine to emphasize U.S. support for the nation in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

During his time in Ukraine, Austin will convene with the country's leaders to discuss security assistance and determine a long-term plan for its forces, the Department of Defense said on Monday.

These conversations will center around strengthening the U.S.-Ukraine relationship and ensuring that the nation receives the warfighting capabilities necessary to combat Russian threats.

On Saturday, Austin spoke with Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s minister of defence, over the phone about recent battlefield developments and plans for the upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which will be hosted virtually later in the week.

Austin's last visit to Ukraine took place in April 2022, when he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials to discuss U.S. aid to the country and associated diplomatic support.