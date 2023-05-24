Watch: Pentagon’s Commercial Cloud Providers Underscore Future Impact of JWCC

Cloud technology is paving the way for the Department of Defense’s enterprise-wide modernization goals, and it’s the cornerstone for massive forward-looking efforts like JADC2.

On the heels of the first task orders being awarded under the Pentagon’s $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, Executive Mosaic sought out insights from the awardees on how this program will change the game for DOD modernization.

Executive Mosaic’s latest installment of its JWCC video interview series features commentary and expertise from each of the four commercial cloud service providers on the contract: Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

“We have Azure 5G, we have Azure space — all of those capabilities come together to allow us to operate our cloud anywhere, anytime securely to support DOD missions,” answered Microsoft Federal President Rick Wagner , a Wash100 Award recipient, when asked what his company will bring to the table on the contract.

Google Public Sector Vice President Leigh Palmer noted that “this is one of the first contracts that is truly multi-cloud.”

“It really reflects the department’s desire for more diversity, more choice, more flexibility in all the vendors who serve them. And Google is just honored to be a part of this contract. We’ve been supporting the DOD since 2008 and our work in JWCC is another step forward to this partnership,” she added.

Glen Dodson , a senior vice president at Oracle, emphasized the revolutionary nature of the unprecedented cloud effort.

Through JWCC, Dodson said the DOD is “engaging four of the largest hyperscale cloud providers on the planet, and that in itself will be transformational for the department and for the warfighter.”

Liz Martin , director of the DOD business at Amazon Web Services, said, “The adoption of cloud technology is critical for maintaining our military technological advantage, and JWCC will really enable the DOD to fully leverage the capabilities of the cloud to meet current and future mission initiatives.”