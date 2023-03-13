13 Members Named to CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee; Jen Easterly Quoted

Thirteen new members have joined an advisory committee within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency tasked with advising the CISA director on policies and programs meant to improve the country’s cyber defense.

Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Monday the new members bring government and industry experience to the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.

“Chosen for their deep expertise in critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and governance, these members will add important new perspectives to the CSAC’s work, particularly given this year’s additional focus on corporate cyber responsibility, technology product safety, and efforts to raise the cyber hygiene baseline of ‘target rich-cyber poor’ entities like hospitals, K-12 school districts, and water utilities,” Easterly added.

The committee is set to hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

The new CSAC members are:

Alex Tosheff, senior vice president and chief security officer, VMware

Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO, Atlantic Health System

Cathy Lanier, SVP and chief security officer, National Football League

Chris Inglis, former U.S. National Cyber Director

Ciaran Martin, former CEO, National Cyber Security Centre (United Kingdom)

Dave DeWalt, CEO and founder, NightDragon

Doug Levin, co-founder and national director, K12 Security Information eXchange (SIX)

Jim Langevin, former representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd District

John Katko, former representative for New York’s 24th District

Kevin Tierney, VP and chief cybersecurity officer, General Motors

Rahul Jalali, SVP and chief information officer, Union Pacific

Robert Scott, commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services

Royal Hansen, VP of privacy, safety and security engineering, Google