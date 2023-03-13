13 Members Named to CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee; Jen Easterly Quoted

Thirteen new members have joined an advisory committee within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency tasked with advising the CISA director on policies and programs meant to improve the country’s cyber defense.
Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Monday the new members bring government and industry experience to the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.
“Chosen for their deep expertise in critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and governance, these members will add important new perspectives to the CSAC’s work, particularly given this year’s additional focus on corporate cyber responsibility, technology product safety, and efforts to raise the cyber hygiene baseline of ‘target rich-cyber poor’ entities like hospitals, K-12 school districts, and water utilities,” Easterly added.
The committee is set to hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
The new CSAC members are:
- Alex Tosheff, senior vice president and chief security officer, VMware
- Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO, Atlantic Health System
- Cathy Lanier, SVP and chief security officer, National Football League
- Chris Inglis, former U.S. National Cyber Director
- Ciaran Martin, former CEO, National Cyber Security Centre (United Kingdom)
- Dave DeWalt, CEO and founder, NightDragon
- Doug Levin, co-founder and national director, K12 Security Information eXchange (SIX)
- Jim Langevin, former representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd District
- John Katko, former representative for New York’s 24th District
- Kevin Tierney, VP and chief cybersecurity officer, General Motors
- Rahul Jalali, SVP and chief information officer, Union Pacific
- Robert Scott, commissioner, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services
- Royal Hansen, VP of privacy, safety and security engineering, Google