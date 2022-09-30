Who Are the L3Harris Corporation Leaders and Executives?

L3Harris is a highly respected company that provides state-of-the-art technology to the defense and aerospace sectors. The corporation has a rich history of innovation and is dedicated to serving countries worldwide to defend their homeland and citizens. Meet the L3Harris leaders and executives who help its customers develop, integrate, and sustain advanced technologies for various missions.

About L3Harris Corporation

L3Harris is recognized for its social responsibility, innovation, and management quality. In 2021, it was awarded Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies during its first year of eligibility since the merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation in 2019.

Who is the Founder of L3Harris Corporation?

L3Harris Technologies was formed in June 2019 by merging two companies, L3-Communications and Harris Automatic Press Company. L3-Communications was founded by Robert LaPenta and Frank Lanza, who partnered with the Lehman Brothers in 1997, whereas Harris Automatic Press was founded by Alfred Harris in December 1895. This merger and acquisition in June 2019 was the reason for the company’s prominent growth, becoming one of the top federal contractors and today’s most successful companies.

Where Is the Headquarters of L3Harris Corporation?

L3Harris headquarters is located in Melbourne, Florida, with 33 offices throughout the United States, including Georgia, Texas, California, New Jersey, and Ohio.

What Are the Business Segments of L3Harris?

L3Harris Corporation has recently reorganized four mission segments into three, eliminating Aviation systems created since the merger. They will continue leading market innovations in their focus areas and providing advanced solutions for future challenges. These are the following:

Communication Systems secures airborne and ground networks and communications for commercial customers, U.S. military, and global forces. Its head office is in Rochester, New York.

secures airborne and ground networks and communications for commercial customers, U.S. military, and global forces. Its head office is in Rochester, New York. Space and Airborne Systems provides mission solutions for space and airborne domains with commercial, defense, and intelligence applications. Its head office is in Palm Bay, Florida.

provides mission solutions for space and airborne domains with commercial, defense, and intelligence applications. Its head office is in Palm Bay, Florida. Integrated Missions specializes in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, signals intelligence systems, and more. Its head office is in Palm Bay, Florida.

List of L3Harris Corporation Leaders and Executives

The L3Harris corporation leaders and executives have collaborated to implement procedures and processes for its employees and execute strategies to deliver positive results for the shareholders.

Christopher Kubasik, Chief Executive Officer and Chair

Kubasik was appointed Chief Executive Officer in June 2021, replacing Michael Strianese. He was a former top executive from Lockheed Martin Corporation. Before joining L3Harris in 2015 as the president and chief operating officer, he was the leader of Seabury Advisory Group LLC, a leading aviation, defense, and services firm. Mr. Kubasik brings three decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industry and sits as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Dana Mehnert, President of Communication Systems

Dana Mehnert is President of Communication Systems, a $1.9 billion business of L3Harris Technologies headquartered in Rochester, New York. His responsibilities include overseeing the company’s financial performance, business strategies, and operations with a broad portfolio, including airborne and tactical radios, night vision technology, battle management systems, and public safety products.

He joined Harris in 1984 and served as RF Communications’ electrical engineer, spending the last 30 years in Harris’ Rochester operations.

Jon Rambeau, President of Integrated Mission Systems

Jon Rambeau was named the new President of L3Harris’ Integrated Mission Systems In September 2022, replacing Sean Stackley. He is responsible for the segment’s specialization in delivering advanced maritime and airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms coupled with various equipment for international customers.

He brings 26 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, previously serving as Vice President and General Manager of Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors at Lockheed Martin.

Edward Zoiss, President of Space and Airborne Systems

Edward Zeiss is L3Harris Technologies’ President of Space and Airborne Systems, headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida, since July 2019. The segment includes sensors, full-mission solutions, space payload solutions, classified intelligence, avionics, electronic warfare, and cyber defense.

His responsibilities include overseeing the financial performance, business strategy, growth, and execution of Space & Airborne Systems, covering a portfolio of C4I systems, intelligence, small satellites, release systems, and carriage solutions. He joined L3Harris in 2010 as the Vice President of Advanced Programs and Technology.

Michelle Turner, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President

Michelle Turner joined L3Harris Technologies as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President in January 2022. She is a seasoned executive with a track record in delivering operational performance and profitable growth in the defense industry. In her current role, she is in charge of the following:

Overseeing internal and external reporting

Compliance with Sarbanes Oxley and Securities and Exchange Commission

Financial control, strategies, and planning

Accounting and audit

Tax and treasury

Capital structure

Investor relations

Shaping ongoing transformations

Scott Theodore Mikuen, General Counsel, Secretary, and Senior Vice President

Scott Theodore Mikuen is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary for L3Harris Technologies. He has a proven track record and great legal instincts in dealing with governance, finance, and compliance complexities.

Mr. Mikuen held the same roles at Harris Corporation, where he oversaw the legal functions and was responsible for compliance, SEC reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and governance. As corporate secretary, he works closely with the Board of Directors and provides counsel on corporate governance affairs.

Jim Girard, Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice President

Jim Girard is L3Harris Technologies’ Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. He is responsible for the company’s human resources activities, including the following:

Career development

Talent acquisition

Total rewards

Employee and industrial relations

Diversity and inclusion

Performance management and succession

Compensation and benefits

Planning

Before joining Harris in 2014 as Vice President of Human Resources for the government communication systems business, he held roles of increasing responsibility in all HR disciplines at United Technologies, including as Vice President of Human Resources for the Operations of Sikorsky Aircraft.

Jacqueline Nevils, Chief Information Officer and Vice President

Jacqueline Nevils has been the Vice President and Chief Information Officer for L3Harris Technologies since November 2020. She is responsible for the following:

Leading the information technology organization with more than 1400 employees internationally

Collaborates with corporate and business operations to form strategic roadmaps

Continues the evolvement of technology for IT innovations and growth within the company

Ms. Nevils joined L3Harris in November 2020. She is also focused on enabling the international and domestic growth of the company while maintaining the security and compliance of solutions, services, and systems as a single operating model. In 2021, she was named one of Orlando Business Journal’s Veterans of Influence.

Ross Niebergall, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President

Ross Niebergall was named L3Harris Technologies’ Vice President and Chief Technology Officer in July 2019, where he is responsible for the following:

Aligning research and development investment to growth objectives

Mergers and acquisitions

Leading the engineering, technology, and corporate strategy organization

Planning and prioritizing IRAD projects

Leading the security and corporate program management functions and technology development efforts

Managing the global engineering function

Collaborating with segment leaders to manage programs’ execution, quality, and cost

Implementing best-in-class process standards

Driving improvements in efficiency and quality

He joined the Harris Corporation in 2017 as the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer before the merger with L3 Technologies Inc.

Other members of the executive team

Charles Davis, Vice President of L3Harris International

James Gear, Vice President of United States Business Development

Byron Green, Vice President of Global Operations

Tania Hanna, Vice President of Global Relations

Board of Directors – L3Harris Corporation

L3Harris’ members of the Board of Directors, drawn from both companies, are composed of individuals with a deep understanding of L3 and Harris businesses, diverse backgrounds, experiences, and skills, and a performance history of delivering shareholder value that lasts.

Christopher Kubasik (Chair)

Sallie Bailey

Peter Chiarelli

Thomas A. Corcoran

Roger B. Fradin

Thomas Dattilo

Joanna L. Geraghty

Admiral (Ret.) Harry B. Harris, Jr.

Lewis Hay III

Lewis Kramer

Rita S. Lane

Robert B. Millard

Lloyd W. Newton

Christina L. Zamarro

Building a Safer and More Secure World

L3Harris Corporation has been at the forefront of innovation in the aerospace and defense industry for over half a century. As one of the leading innovators across various domains (space, sea, air, land, and cyber), it continues to create solutions for its customers, build a safety culture, and improve its products and processes to deliver on its mission.