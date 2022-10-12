Who Are the GlaxoSmithKline PLC Leaders and Executives?

GlaxoSmithKline is a leading British pharmaceutical and biotechnology company formed by the merger of Glaxo Wellcome PLC and SmithKline Beecham PLC in 2000. The company has a long history of developing health-focused and innovative vaccines and medicines. Meet the GlaxoSmithKline PLC leaders and executives here who are committed to uniting science-based solutions and seeking opportunities for the company’s continued advancement and development!

About GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GlaxoSmithKline operates through different business segments: Consumer Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Corporate Executive Team (CET).

Product Areas of GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GSK takes pride in its portfolio of general and specialty medicines and vaccines, helping impact the lives of over 2.5 billion people.

General Medicines: GlaxoSmithKline established its portfolio of respiratory products for over 50 years, including inhalers, in 1969. GSK’s general medicine products also include primary care brands with different growths in targeted emerging markets and performance profiles by region and brand.

Specialty Medicines: GSK produces medicines with the potential for endometrial and ovarian cancer, myeloma, and more, as practitioners prescribe. The company has marketed three cancer therapies and nine assets under development. GlaxoSmithKline’s current goal is to lessen the impact of HIV on people through cure, treatment, and prevention.

Vaccines: GSK offers a wide range of vaccines for adult and pediatric patients to protect them from infectious diseases at all life stages. The company has the broadest portfolio of vaccines in the industry, with over 40 vaccines marketed, including mRNA-based vaccines for COVID-19, measles, polio, and cough.

Supply chain: GSK’s supply chain performs research, identification, development, and testing breakthroughs for regulatory approval, commercialization, and manufacturing. In addition, GSK launched a Sustainable Procurement Programme to provide education and knowledge to its suppliers regarding the latest environmental sustainability measures.

Who Is the Owner of GlaxoSmithKline PLC?

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is owned by its shareholders. Among the top 10, Dodge & Cox is the largest shareholder of the company, accumulating $72 million shares or 1.85% of GSK.

History of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) PLC

GSK began in 1715 when the Plough Court Pharmacy was established by Silvanus Bevan, an apothecary, in London. The pharmacy first offered medicinal products and medical advice. In 1856, the pharmacy was renamed Allen & Hanburys, later purchased by Glaxo Laboratories, Ltd.

The foundation comprises several legacy companies that developed various medicines and vaccines. These products served as the building blocks of what GlaxoSmithKline is today, which is now known as a biopharma company with a global workforce of 70,000 people and a market cap of $59.59 billion in 2022.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC Headquarters

GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s head office is currently in Brentford, United Kingdom. On October 2020, the company announced the opening of its new headquarters in Weybridge by the end of 2024.

Who Is the Founder of GlaxoSmithKline PLC?

1873, Joseph Nathan, an entrepreneur from New Zealand, founded Glaxo’s parent company. In 1995, Glaxo and Burroughs Wellcome Co., owned by U.S. pharmacists Silas Burroughs and Henry Wellcome merged, forming Glaxo Wellcome. This merger in January 2000 formed GlaxoSmithKline.

List of GlaxoSmithKline PLC Leaders and Executives

Here’s a list of GlaxoSmithKline PLC executives responsible for delivering the company’s strategy, culture, and ambition.

Dame Emma Walmsley, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Dame Emma Walmsley is GlaxoSmithKline’s Board Director and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Andrew Witty. She is the first female to lead one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies. One of her most notable contributions to the company as the CEO was leading the $13 billion acquisition of Novartis’s 36.5% stake in GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Health. She is the former Chief Executive Officer of the beauty giant L’Oreal, for 17 years.

Iain Mackay, Chief Financial Officer

Iain Mackay is the current Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director on GlaxoSmithKline’s Board. As the CFO, he is responsible for the company’s global finance and other global functions, such as technology and investor relations. He was a former Group Finance Director of the global bank HSBC.

David Redfern, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Corporate Development

David Redfern has been the Chief Strategy Officer and President of Corporate Development of GSK since May 2008. He oversees proactive business explorations and opportunities, strategic planning, and dermatology. Mr. Redfern earned an additional role as ViiV Healthcare Ltd.’s Chairman of the Board. He joined the company in 1994 and later became the Finance Director of the European business in 1999.

Diana Conrad, Chief People Officer

Diana Conrad was named GlaxoSmithKline’s Chief People Officer in April 2019. She is responsible for all the company’s human resources functions. Before joining GSK, she served as an HR Manager at GE Capital IT Solutions. In 2021, she was included in EMpower’s Top 50 Advocate Executives in the 2021 Ethnic Minority Role Model List.

James Ford, Group General Counsel of Legal and Compliance and SVP

James Ford is GlaxoSmithKline’s Group General of Legal Compliance and Senior Vice President. He supports the company’s strategy by handling its Legal and Compliance Department and protecting GSK’s managing litigation intellectual property, corporate security, investigation, risk management, and more. Before joining the company in 1995, he served as a Legal Associate at Clifford Chance and DLA Piper.

Luke Miels, Chief Commercial Officer

Luke Miels is GlaxoSmithKline’s Chief Commercial Officer. He is responsible for leveraging the company’s portfolio of vaccines and medicines in hundreds of markets. Previously, he was AstraZeneca’s Executive Vice President in its European business.

His appointment to the position would likely please investors as he is a pharmaceutical veteran that complements Ms. Walmsley’s (the CEO) expertise centered on the consumer healthcare side of GlaxoSmithKline.

Shobie Ramakrishnan, Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Shobie Ramakrishnan was appointed a joint role of Chief Digital and Technology Officer of GlaxoSmithKline in 2021. She is an experienced technology leader who spent significant years of her career in High-Technology, where she worked at different companies facing large transformations, including Apple, Roche, and Genentech.

She also handled IT leadership roles at Salesforce and AstraZeneca. Ms. Ramakrishnan joined GlaxoSmithKline in 2018 as a Senior Vice President and Chief and Digital Technology Officer of Pharma Commercial.

Deborah Waterhouse, ViiV Healthcare CEO

In April 2017, Deborah Waterhouse became ViiV Healthcare’s CEO. Viiv Healthcare is majorly owned by GlaxoSmithKline with shareholders, Shionogi, Ltd. and Pfizer Inc. She joined the company in 1996 and has served in multiple international leadership roles, including the SVP for Central and Eastern Europe and the general manager for New Zealand and Australia.

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer

Tony Wood became the Chief Scientific Officer with full accountability on August 2022. He brings more than three decades of experience working across different research and development disciplines to produce innovative medicines.

Mr. Wood previously worked at Pfizer and joined GlaxoSmithKline in 2017, where he led all science and technology platforms aiding the clinical development, discovery, and delivery of brand-new medicines across the company.

List of Group Presidents

David Redfern (Corporate Development)

Regis Simard (Global Supply Chain)

Phil Tompson (Global Affairs)

Board of Directors at GSK

The GlaxoSmithKline Board of Director members is responsible for the group’s financial activities, strategy, risk management, and ventures.

Jonathan Symonds

Dame Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Iain Mackay, Chief Financial Officer

Hal Barron

Anne Beal

Harry C Dietz

Laurie Glimcher

Jesse Goodman

Elizabeth McKee Anderson

Urs Rohner

Vishal Sikka, Independent Non-Executive Director

Improving Lives Through Innovation and Advanced Technologies

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is a global research-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare company committed to improving the quality of life by enabling people to feel better, do more, and live longer. In over 100 countries, GSK has helped individuals confront the complex challenges of modern life, from health to well-being, by working across medicines, vaccines, over-the-counter products, and consumer health care products.