U.S. Space Force Ranks: List of Ranking in Order

Second Lieutenant (2d Lt)

Grade: O1

Terms of address: Lieutenant or Second Lieutenant

One gold bar represents the Second Lieutenant rank. “Second Lieutenant” and “Lieutenant” are appropriate forms of address. Some Air Force officers with commissions may choose to skip this level entirely. After 24 months “in grade” (the Air Force’s terminology for rank), a second lieutenant is usually promoted to the first lieutenant.

First Lieutenant (1st Lt)

Grade: O2

Terms of address: Lieutenant or First Lieutenant

First lieutenants perform duties similar to those of second but earn more money and have more authority. After 24 months of service, an Air Force first lieutenant is normally considered for promotion to captain.

Captain (Capt)

Grade: O3

Terms of address: Captain

Captains are responsible for and assigned to a specific Flight. When in this role, one is known as the company commander. The standard time required for a captain to become eligible for promotion to major in the Air Force is 24 months.

Major (Maj)

Grade: O4

Terms of address: Major

Majors in the Air Force, the Air Force’s second-highest officer rank, serve as the primary staff officers for brigade-sized formations.

You’ll be tasked with managing and supervising others when you reach the major level. Their standard scale of operation is a squadron or wing. They may take charge of a squad in some situations. All majors are required to pursue a master’s degree or higher to graduate.

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col)

Grade: O5

Terms of address: Colonel or Lieutenant Colonel

You are also expected to take on a leadership role as a lieutenant colonel. Assisting the colonel in his duties are these officers. When you reach the rank of lieutenant colonel, you’ll be expected to take on additional responsibilities, such as advising less senior commanders.

Colonel (Col)

Grade: O6

Terms of address: Colonel

The position of colonel is the highest among field officers. Typically, they will have completed graduate studies. The mission of the colonel’s office is to increase base efficiency and quality of life. They oversee training facilities and may be in charge of as many as four thousand military men at once.

Brigadier General (Brig Gen)

Grade: O7

Terms of address: General or Brigadier General

The road to becoming a Brigadier General is a long and difficult one. The process begins with a group of general officers compiling a list of potential candidates and concludes with the President making their promotion decisions. Generals who have served for 30 years or more or held the rank of Brigadier General for five years are required to retire.

Generals of the rank of brigadier general oversee more extensive military installations and often overlook the most senior personnel at the Pentagon and other organizations. They take part in activities designed to boost spirits and morale. Regular leadership and administrative responsibilities also come with the position.

Major General (Maj Gen)

Grade: O8

Terms of address: Major General or General

Major General is the next step up for general officers. Joint force commanders and other senior officers responsible for up to 10,000 troops report to major generals.

Major General is the second-highest rank in the Air Force, and advancement to this position is similar to that of Brigadier General.

Lieutenant General (Lt Gen)

Grade: O9

Terms of address: Lieutenant General or General

The President appoints Lieutenant Generals from within the ranks of current Air Force General Officers. After their term ends, they will no longer hold that position.

Typically, lieutenant generals are in charge of leading major installations and outposts. Overall morale and direction among their troops are mainly in their hands.

General (Gen)

Grade: O10

Terms of address: General

Commanders with four stars are the most senior posts in the military and oversee expansive areas of responsibility.

The highest position attainable in the Space Force is that of General. Each of these people is a top official at the Pentagon and other institutions.