Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of machines, vehicles, trucking equipment, and other defense systems. It has a long history of connecting communities worldwide for over 105 years through its mobility solutions and services. Here are the top Oshkosh government contracts in 2022.

1. U.S Army Awards Contracts for Production Requirement of the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $1.61 billion

$1.61 billion Contract date: September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022 Contract period: 5 years

The U.S. Army Contracting Command contracts ten vendors for the vehicle production requirements of Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems. Oshkosh Defense is one of the contractors for the award.

Among the vendors is Atlantic Diving Supply, CLogic, General Dynamics, LOC Performance Products, Bigelow Family Holdings, Strata-G Solutions, Tevet, W.S. Darley & Co., and Yulista Integrated Solutions. Each company competes for the total contract amount, with an estimated completion date of September 22, 2027.

2. U.S. Army Awards the Repair and Overhaul Services of Machines, Systems, and Vehicles

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Hybrid (Cost-plus-fixed-fee & firm-fixed-price)

Hybrid (Cost-plus-fixed-fee & firm-fixed-price) Value: $910 million

$910 million Contract date: July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022 Contract period: 5 years

Oshkosh Defense is one of the 21 contractors competing for the repair and overhauls support services for machines, systems, and vehicles for the U.S. Army Contracting Command of Detroit, Michigan.

Work locations and funds for the project depend on each order per vendor. The completion date for the projects is estimated on July 7, 2027. Bids are solicited through the internet, with 22 received bids.

3. U.S. Army Signs Contract to Enhance Heavy Equipment Transporter System Trailer

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $263.23 million

$263.23 million Contract date: September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022 Contract period: 5 years

Oshkosh Defense is responsible for enhancing the heavy equipment system trailer of the U.S. Army. The purpose of the system trailer is to transport, deploy, and evacuate M1 Abrams tanks, carriers, artillery, bulldozers, and other heavy-duty equipment.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity for the project, with an estimated completion date of September 22, 2027. Funding and project locations are determined for each order.

4. U.S. Army Work for Support Fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Modification to contract/ Foreign Military Sales

Modification to contract/ Foreign Military Sales Value: $216.72 million

$216.72 million Contract date: June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 Contract period: 1 year

Oshkosh Corporation won the modification contract to support the fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles. The family consists of two variants: the four-seat combat tactical vehicle and the two-seat combat support vehicle, designed with more capacity, better performance, and improved protection.

The contracting activity is the Army Contracting Command, responsible for monitoring work in Wisconsin until the estimated completion date of November 30, 2023. Procurement funds of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Foreign Military Sales to Brazil, Lithuania, and Montenegro are obligated to the total contract amount at the time of the award.

5. DLA’s Contract for the Replacement of Heavy Truck Weapon Systems Parts

Federal agency: Defense Logistics Agency

Defense Logistics Agency Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract

Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract Value: $62.14 million

$62.14 million Contract date: September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022 Contract period: 3 years

The sole-source acquisition award of Oshkosh Defense is responsible for replacing the parts of various heavy truck weapon systems. This three-year contract with two possible 1-year options is justified through 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime is the contracting activity for the project with an appropriation type of defense working capital funds from fiscal 2022-2025. Once completed on September 14, 2025, the trucks will be used by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

6. DLA Award Contract Under Solicitation for Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Parts

Federal agency: Defense Logistics Agency

Defense Logistics Agency Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract

Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract Value: $25.20 million

$25.20 million Contract date: February 18, 2022

February 18, 2022 Contract period: 3 years

Oshkosh Defense, Aero-Tel Wire Harness Corp., and Brighton Cromwell share the contract under a solicitation for the parts of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. The three-year contract with two 1-year options is a competitive acquisition award with an ordering end date of February 17, 2025.

The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, with works occurring in Florida, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. The appropriation type is from the defense working capital funds of fiscal 2022-2025.

7. MCSC’s Procurement for Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Battalions

Federal agency: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Hybrid (Firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and indefinite-quantity contract)

Hybrid (Firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and indefinite-quantity contract) Value: $23.71 million

$23.71 million Contract date: September 29, 2022

September 29, 2022 Contract period: 1 year

Marine Corps Systems Command awards Oshkosh Defense to procure Remotely Operated Ground Unit carriers for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) for the Navy/ Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. It provides the battalions and forces of the Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with anti-ship capacity and integration with a naval strike missile.

Oshkosh Corp. is awarded $15.99 million from the Marine Corps fund from the fiscal 2022 funds. The work occurs in Virginia, Martland, and Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of November 2023.

8. U.S. Army Procurement of M1300 Heavy Equipment Transporter System Tractor

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Hybrid (Cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract)

Hybrid (Cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract) Value: $16.91 million

$16.91 million Contract date: March 10, 2022

March 10, 2022 Contract period: 2 years

The U.S. Army Contracting Command signs a deal with Oshkosh Defense to procure and install M1300 Heavy Equipment Transporter System Tractors modification kits. The project has an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024, with works performed in Wisconsin and Freisen, Germany.

Oshkosh Corporation’s contract receives the total amount of $16.91 million at the time of award from the procurement and operation and maintenance funds of the U.S. Army from fiscal 2021-2022.

9. U.S. Army Contract for 635NL Commercial Semi-Trailers

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $9.97 million

$9.97 million Contract date: February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022 Contract period: 1 year

Oshkosh Defense is responsible for producing 635NL commercial semi-trailers for the U.S. Army. The contract works occur in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of January 31, 2023.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity for the project. It is obligated to provide the total contract value from the fiscal 2022 foreign military sales funds of the U.S. Army at the time of the award.

10. U.S. Army Signed a Contract for Technical Support of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract

Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract Value: $8.98 million

$8.98 million Contract date: September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022 Contract period: 5 years

The U.S. Army Contracting Command contracts Oshkosh Defense to acquire technical support and system sustainment for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle. The vehicle will be used by the U.S. Army when completed.

The work locations and funding for the project vary depending on the order. Oshkosh’s contract is estimated to be completed on September 30, 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Oshkosh Corporation?

Oshkosh Corporation produces and manufactures mobility systems and advanced industrial equipment, such as electric vehicles, tactical wheeled services, fire apparatus, concrete mixers, truck-mounted cranes, aircraft carriers, and more.

Oshkosh Corp. has had over 1,800 patents since its founding in 1917. Heading the company is President and CEO John C. Pfeifer in its corporate headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The company has over 130 facilities across 24 countries, employing around 14,000 workers. As of 2022, the company ranks 428th on the Fortune 500 list.

What does Oshkosh Defense do?

Oshkosh Defense is a leader in military vehicles and mobility systems production and sustainment. The company builds heavy, medium, light, and highly protected military vehicles and technologies for troops serving in the U.S. military. Oshkosh Defense is a team of 5,000 employees based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

What companies does Oshkosh own?

Oshkosh Corp. manages a range of companies focused on different mobility services. Here are the major companies and subsidiaries that Oshkosh owns.

JLG Industries is the leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of mobile elevating work platforms, telehandlers, and low-level access solutions.

is the leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of mobile elevating work platforms, telehandlers, and low-level access solutions. Jerr-Dan delivers towing and recovery vehicles, including light, medium, and heavy-duty wreckers, carriers, and rotators.

delivers towing and recovery vehicles, including light, medium, and heavy-duty wreckers, carriers, and rotators. Oshkosh Defense develops, designs, produces and distributes military vehicle solutions and combat-ready vehicles.

develops, designs, produces and distributes military vehicle solutions and combat-ready vehicles. Pratt Miller develops various engineering and product development solutions for race programs like Corvette Racing.

develops various engineering and product development solutions for race programs like Corvette Racing. Pierce Manufacturing manufactures custom fire apparatus, including pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, and tankers.

manufactures custom fire apparatus, including pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, and tankers. Oshkosh Airport Products has a long history of building aircraft rescue, firefighting, and other vehicles on frontline duty.

has a long history of building aircraft rescue, firefighting, and other vehicles on frontline duty. Frontline Communications is a division of Pierce Manufacturing that creates broadcast and communication vehicles.

is a division of Pierce Manufacturing that creates broadcast and communication vehicles. McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing produces concrete mixers and refuse bodies collection fleet.

produces concrete mixers and refuse bodies collection fleet. Iowa Mold Tooling Co. (IMT) makes service trucks, heavy-lifting cranes, tire trucks, air conditioning compressors, and truck-mounted cranes.

makes service trucks, heavy-lifting cranes, tire trucks, air conditioning compressors, and truck-mounted cranes. London Machinery Inc. has over a century of history in heavy-duty ready-mix vehicles, concrete mixers, and replacement drums.

Did Oshkosh get the USPS contract?

Oshkosh Corporation was awarded a 10-year contract to manufacture and improve the fleet of delivery vehicles from the United States Postal Service (USPS) in 2021. With an initial investment of $482 million, the company was tasked to address and finalize Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The contract is set to complete in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

USPS’ initial delivery orders include a fleet of 50,000 to 165,000 low-emissions internal combustion engines and battery electric vehicles. The first NGDV contract is estimated to show in carriers’ routes by 2023.

Is Oshkosh Defense a U.S. company?

Oshkosh Defense is a U.S. defense and space company owned by Oshkos