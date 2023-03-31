Top 5 Tutor Perini Corporation Government Contracts

Photo by JHVEPhoto from Shutterstock.com

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction firm specializing in civil infrastructures, building projects, and specialty development. The company is one of the largest general contractors in the United States, taking on large complex projects for the federal government and commercial customers. Take a look at the top Tutor Perini government contracts right here.

1. NAVFAC Atlantic Awarded Six IDIQ Contracts for Global Contingency Projects

“ An aerial view of U.S. Naval Base Guam ,” by the U.S. Navy

Contracting activity: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic Contract type: Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award

Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award Value: $5 billion

$5 billion Contract date: July 15, 2021

Perini Management Services, a part of Tutor Perini Corporation, was among the six contractors to win IDIQ multiple-award contracts for multiple global contingency construction projects . The task orders included supervision, travel, labor, and other necessary equipment for civilian construction contract capabilities.

As the contracting activity, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic finalized the contracts to respond to natural disasters, humanitarian efforts, mission-critical requirements, and projects of similar characteristics. Work performance commenced worldwide through the expected completion date of July 2029.

2. NAVFAC Pacific Tasks Seven Contractors for Design Services in Guam and the Agency’s AOR

“ The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) enters Apra Harbor for a scheduled port visit ,” by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis of the U.S. Navy

Contracting activity: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Contract date: March 14, 2023

Seven contractors, including the joint venture between Black Construction and Tutor Perini Corporation, secured IDIQ contract awards for design-build and design-bid-build services . The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific is the contracting activity

The term for the contract awards is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of March 2028. Work covers the construction projects primarily in Guam and other areas of operations (AOR) of NAVFAC Pacific, including the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Hawaii, and various locations in the Pacific and Indian Ocean.

3. NAVFAC Atlantic Finalized Contract Modifications for Global Contingency Construction Projects

Photo from America’s Navy Official Website

Contracting activity: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Contract date: May 26, 2020

Perini Management Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tutor Perini, along with five other contractors, received another contract modification worth $1 billion. The awards were finalized for global contingency construction projects to respond to natural disasters, conflicts, humanitarian efforts, and similar situations.

As the contracting activity, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic may require initial base operating support services for various construction efforts. The term of the contracts was set to not exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of March 2024.

The Global Contingency Construction project kicked off last March 29, 2019, with an initial funding of $975 million . The first modification , worth $85 million, was awarded on March 19, 2020; the second modification , worth $11.4 million, was finalized six days later on March 25, 2020; and the third modification , worth $10 million, was awarded on April 28, 2020. With the recent additional funding of $1 billion, the contracts increased the cumulative value to nearly $2.1 billion.

4. NAVFAC Pacific Finalized Contract Modifications to Build Facilities at Andersen Air Force Base

“ Northwest Field at Andersen Air Force Base ,” by Tech. Sgt. Mike Andriacco from the U.S. Air Force

Contracting activity: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Contract type: Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award

Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award Value: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Contract date: October 24, 2022

The joint venture between Tutor Perini and Black Construction secured a fourth contract modification to provide construction services for various facilities at Andersen Air Force Base, Joint Region Marianas, Guam. The $26.1-million task order included the construction of communications facilities to enable diverse communication systems.

As the contracting activity, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific was tasked to oversee work in Joint Region Marianas, with one option exercised at the time of the award. Funds, which were obligated at the time of award, came from the Fiscal 2020 military construction of the U.S. Air Force, with a total funding amount of $26.1 million.

This award is part of a larger project, with the initial contract amounting to $990 million, finalized on September 12, 2019. Succeeding contract modifications included $44.1 million , $73 million , and $98.5 million task orders and were awarded on August 7, 2020, May 4, 2022, and July 25, 2022, respectively. Altogether, the cumulative amount of the contracts was $1.1 billion.

5. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron Contracted for Design, Construction, and Engineering Capabilities

Photo from Tyndall Air Force Base Official Website

Contracting activity: The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron Contract type: Multi-award, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Multi-award, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Value: $950 million

$950 million Contract date: February 28, 2017

Perini Management Services and ten other companies were tasked with a broad scope of construction capabilities under the $950 million contract. The contractors competed for the design, construction, and engineering activities, including repair, renovation, and restoration of existing facilities and infrastructure.

Work commenced in several project locations outside the U.S., including remote sites or high-risk contingency areas. As the contracting activity, the 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron of the U.S. Air Force oversaw the project’s progress through the scheduled completion date of February 28, 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tutor Perini Corporation?

Photo from Tutor Perini Official Website

Tutor Perini Corporation is one of the largest general contractors in the United States. The company has a decades-long heritage of unceasing commitment to project success in large and complex projects. Growing from its humble beginnings as a family business in 1949, Tutor Perini has since owned 20 wholly-owned subsidiaries worldwide.

Since the merger of the predecessor companies in 2008, Ronald N. Tutor has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tutor Perini Corporation. As of the third quarter of 2022, he manages a $1.1 billion enterprise , leading the company with the foundation of intelligence, intensity, and integrity.

Where is Tutor Perini Corporation located?

Tutor Perini Corporation headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. The company’s subsidiaries have various offices across the United States, including Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, and Philadelphia.

What are the business groups of Tutor Perini?

Tutor Perini Corporation operates various business groups for its three construction expertise: civil, building, and specialty. Each business group works on different projects for industries such as aviation, government, mass transit, manufacturing, and more.

The Civil business group includes:

Tutor Perini Civil

Frontier-Kemper Constructors, Inc.

Lunda Construction Company

Black Construction Corporation

Becho, Inc.

The Building business group includes:

Tutor Perini Building Corp.

Rudolph and Sletten, Inc.

Roy Anderson Corp

Perini Management Services, Inc.

The Specialty business group includes:

Desert Mechanical, Inc.

Fisk Electric Company

Five Star Electric

Nagelbush Mechanical

WDF Inc.

What are the services of Tutor Perini Corporation?

Tutor Perini Corporation offers various solutions to cover a wide array of general contracting needs. From preconstruction to project management, here are the top services the construction company offers.

Contingency contracting

Equipment manufacturing

Federal prime contracting

Green building

Preconstruction

Remote construction

Self-perform

Surety services

Virtual design & construction

Working on Extraordinary Projects with Exceptional Performance

Photo from Tutor Perini Official Website

Tutor Perini government contracts have transformed communities and industries, taking on projects of stunning sizes and complexities. The company works on extraordinary projects with exceptional performance to execute the client’s vision with precision on near-impossible deadlines.