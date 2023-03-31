The Top 7 STO Corp Government Contracts

Image by Bannafarsai_Stock from Shutterstock.com

STO Building Group provides various construction services, including preconstruction consulting, construction management, general contracting, design-build, and sustainability consulting. Its 13 companies deliver a wide selection of construction services to their clients spanning the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Contracting Activity: Leon County and the City of Tallahassee

Contract type: CM-at-Risk

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

STO Building Group won the contract worth $30 million to design and construct the new state-of-the-art Public Safety Complex in Tallahassee, Florida.

The project was completed in multiple phases, with construction starting in 2014 and the final phase completed in 2019. Ajax Building, a subsidiary of the STO Building Group, constructed the main building to hold off against F4 Tornado with over 200 mph winds and the logistics building to withstand winds from Category 3 hurricanes.

The Public Safety Complex was opened in 2013 and currently houses several crucial emergency agencies, such as the Consolidated Dispatch Agency, Tallahassee Fire Department Administration, Leon County Emergency Operations Center, Emergency Medical Services fleet, and the City of Tallahassee Regional Transportation Management Center.

The availability of multiple emergency agencies in one complex ensures citizens get the assistance they need at their earliest convenience.

FDACS Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory

Contracting Activity: Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Location: Kissimmee, Florida

STO Building Group’s Ajax Building, with RS&H as its architect, began the expansion of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory in May 2018.

Ajax built the health office in a lush area neighboring the current laboratory complex–the company also designed the site to accommodate expansion developments in the future, such as an emergency vehicle storage facility.

The new FDACS Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory extension currently houses $11 Million worth of the latest technological and laboratory apparatus and spaces for bacteriology, virology, histology, serology, and other lab equipment and studies.

The Division of Animal Industry will use this facility to research and monitor high-risk animal pests and diseases, such as the African swine or Zika. This virus could devastate Florida’s economy and public health.

UF/IFAS Alachua County Equestrian Center

Contracting Activity: Alachua County Board and the University of Florida Institute of Food & Agricultural Sciences

Location: Newberry, Florida

STO Building was the general contractor for extending the Alachua County Equestrian Center in Newberry, Florida. The project, which was completed in 2020, involved the construction of a new 25,0000 square foot headquarters facility and 58,000 square foot renovation for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County.

With Kail Partners as its architect, STO Corp’s Ajax Building built the new equestrian center to house a teaching kitchen, three separate meeting rooms, and an auditorium that can accommodate up to 400 people. Ajax also constructed new stormwater ponds, underground utilities, and pole-barn structures over existing wash-down areas, relocated PEMB structures, and fixed any previous landscaping.

STO Corp built the Alachua County Equestrian Center to provide research-based knowledge on agriculture, ecology, and human and natural resources.

City of Venice Public Safety Facility

Contracting Activity: City of Venice Police Department

Location: Venice, Florida

Ajax Building, in partnership with Tandem Constructions, built the new Public Safety Facility of the City of Venice Police Department . The new Venice Public Safety Facility was constructed with several inches thick concrete tilt-wall panels, roofing assemblies made of composite metal decks and concrete slabs, and windows and doors with bullet resistance. Ajax also added redundant systems, generator back-up, and complete rain-screen systems to ensure the facility remains operational during storms or other emergencies.

STO Building Group project modernized the old facility built in 1990 to accommodate the current needs of the officers and staff of the Venice Police Department. The improved facility also added space for new technology and support, enabling officers to respond to emergencies and disasters more effectively and efficiently.

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County

Contracting Activity: Florida’s Sports Coast

Location: Wesley Chapel, Florida

STO Building Group was granted the $44-million contract to build the Wiregrass Sports Campus of Pasco County . The current facility comprises a sports clinic, 16 volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, an indoor sports arena spanning 100,000 square feet, and dedicated areas for gymnastics and cheerleading.

Ajax Building completed the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus in August 2020. Under the agreement’s terms, Ajax did over 80 acres of civil improvements to the complex’s unoccupied areas and 12 retention pods for water, storm, sewer, and reclamation infrastructure in the main building for potential expansion work.

Georgia Department of Public Safety’s New Service Building

Contracting Activity: Georgia State Financing & Investment Commission

Contract type: CM-at-Risk

Location: Augusta, Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) chose the STO Building Group to build a new Service Building . The new facility is suitable for new State Troopers to visit after their initial training and to be equipped with the essential equipment they’ll need to do their jobs effectively.

STO Building Group’s Ajax Building also built the new Service Building to house offices, open workstations, an employee lounge, a billeting space, storage for weapons and ammunition, and other amenities beneficial for State Troopers.

New Safety Campus of the St. Petersburg Police Department

Contracting Activity: St. Petersburg Police Department

Contract type: CM-at-Risk

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

The City of St.Petersburg Police Department granted STO Corp the contract to construct the New Public Safety Campus . This facility currently houses the Property and Evidence Management Division, Forensics, Vice and Narcotics Property Unit, Mobile Field Force, and other essential police divisions.

Ajax Building completed the New Public Safety Campus with a central energy plant, surface site parking spaces, a four-level structured parking facility, an access control system, and secure perimeter fencing.

This contract entailed Ajax Building providing supervision, assistance, and preconstruction services. The deal also entailed STO Building Group completing two projects: the St. Petersburg Police Headquarters worth $61 million and the St. Petersburg Police Training Facility/Firing Range worth $5.3 million.

Frequently Asked Questions

What services does the STO Building Group offer?

STO Building Group offers a wide range of services such as building, sire evaluation, preconstruction, commissioning, design, construction, building repositioning, construction management, technology and innovation, and sustainability and wellness.

Who are the current executives of STO Corp?

Behind STO Building Group is a team of executives and leaders with extensive experience in bringing the company to the leading edge of construction management. The team also looks to partner with other firms and construction professionals and sign contracts to bring amazing construction projects for state, federal, and local governments.

Listed below are the current executives running STO Building Group:

James Donaghy , Executive Chairman

, Executive Chairman Robert Mullen , Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member

, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member Brett Phillips , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Greg Dunkle , Chief Administration Officer

, Chief Administration Officer Gerald Rosenheck , Chief Data Officer

, Chief Data Officer Ricardo Khan , Senior Vice President, and Chief Innovation Officer

, Senior Vice President, and Chief Innovation Officer Brian Fields , Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Claudia Healy, Chief Human Resources Officer

STO Corp Government Contracts: Building Amazing Spaces with a Client-first Mentality

STO Building Group’s secret ingredient is its “client-first” mentality. No matter the size or turnaround time of the project, STO Building Group is committed to building amazing spaces with efficiency, sustainability, and awareness for every need and goal of its clients.