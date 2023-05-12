The Top 10 Government Construction Companies in 2023

Image by KewTJ from Shutterstock.com

The construction industry offers the federal government a wide selection of sought-after services. Whether new projects need to be built or old infrastructures need to be overhauled, various government agencies rely on the expertise of construction contractors to strengthen structures for defense, logistics, homeland security, and information technology, among other services.

Here is a rundown of the top government construction contractors in 2023.

1. Bechtel Corporation

Image from Official Bechtel Corporation Website

Revenue: $17.5 billion (FY 2022)

Founded/established: 1898

Headquarters: Reston, Virginia

Bechtel Corporation has a 125-year rich expertise in construction, engineering, procurement, and project management to deliver top-caliber structures for customers in private and public sectors. It has a comprehensive construction portfolio covering infrastructure, defense, energy, water and chemicals, nuclear security, technology, and many others.

Bechtel’s years of experience in building made it a prime construction contractor for the government. Healthcare, military, defense, environment, and homeland security agencies have contracted Bechtel to complete small- and large-scale projects ; the company made a total revenue of $17.5 billion in 2022.

Top Bechtel Corp. Contract

On July 12, 2022, the US Department of Energy sought Tularosa Basin Range Services LLC, a Bechtel company, to operate and maintain the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant , an underground nuclear waste repository in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Under the contract, Tularosa Basin Range Services will provide transportation, centralized characterization, experimental and testing, and program support. The contract is valued at $3 billion and will last until 2032.

2. Turner Construction

Image from Official Turner Construction Website

Revenue: $14.4 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1902

Headquarters: New York City, New York

The Turner Construction Company provides a wide selection of building services for various commercial and government sectors. It has over 100 years of experience in engineering and construction and is committed to completing as many as 1,500 projects a year.

Turner Construction’s prowess in building solutions made it win high-profile contracts from different government agencies. For 2022, Turner Construction made a revenue of $14.4 billion, one of the highest earners in the construction industry.

Top Turner Construction Contract

One of its most significant agreements is to work on structural, electrical, site work, heating, ventilation, instrumentation, security, safety, and fire protection areas of select government facilities. This contract is valued at $950 million and will conclude in June 2026.

3. Fluor Corporation

Image from Official Fluor Corporation Website

Revenue: $13.7 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1912

Headquarters: Irving, Texas

Fluor Corporation aims to build a better world by applying class-leading construction and engineering solutions to all industrial, power, oil and gas, and federal government projects. The company works in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Fluor Corporation’s credibility has made it one of the trusted leaders and contractors in the construction industry. It has made an annual revenue of $13.7 billion for the fiscal year 2022 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies.

Top Fluor Corporation Contract

In September 2022, Fluor secured a four-year contract to clean up the Savannah River nuclear power plant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The deal costs $4.5 billion and entails environmental management and clean-up of legacy materials, facilities, Cold War scraps, and rubbish. Fluor Corp. is expected to complete the contract by September 2027.

4. Kiewit Corporation

Image of Kiewit Corporation on LinkedIn

Revenue: $13.7 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1884

Headquarters: Omaha, Nebraska

Kiewit Corporation is one of North America’s oldest and largest construction and engineering companies. The company adheres to the highest safety, quality, ethical, and environmental sustainability standards to construct multipurpose infrastructures for power, energy, industrial, mining, and science purposes and major throughways.

Kiewit’s specialty in precise and less risky construction and engineering was instrumental in fulfilling various federal contracts . The company’s proven track record in successful and efficient construction projects made it a top earner in construction and engineering; Kiewit made a total revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022.

Top Kiewit Corporation Contract

In November 2021, Kiewit and five other companies were chosen to complete the U.S. Navy’s multiple-award IDIQ Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program contract. The deal has a combined value of $8 billion and is set to be completed in November 2029.

Each of the selected contractors was given $2 billion and was tasked to build the storage facilities, dry docks, and waterfront infrastructures and provide planning, construction preparation, and site enhancement services to modernize selected Navy shipyards and manage the fleet’s growing maintenance and repair inventory.

5. AECOM

Image from Official AECOM Website

Revenue: $13.26 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1990

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm offering engineering, construction, architecture, and urban planning services. It specializes in providing professional services to help solve political and economic risks.

AECOM’s extensive construction solutions have served energy, water, environmental sustainability, road transport, defense, and homeland security sectors. The company has completed different construction projects for various federal agencies , helping it earn an annual revenue of $13.26 billion in 2022.

Top AECOM Contract

On April 28, 2022, AECOM and four other vendors were awarded the $500 million agreement covering international remediation and environmental services; they were entrusted to decrease the Department of Defense’s Conventional Munitions Stockpile and deal with munitions response concerns.

6. STO Building Group

Image from Official STO Building Group

Revenue: $9.5 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1971

Headquarters: New York City, New York

The STO Building Group is a leading and leading construction company banking on a “client-first” mindset to deliver high-quality projects that tailor to customers’ demands and commit to efficient turnaround times.

STO Building Group’s commitment to excellence made it one of the largest government contractors in the United States and one of the largest earners in the construction industry; it made an annual revenue of nearly $10 billion for the fiscal year 2022.

Top STO Building Group Contract

Under STO Building Group are construction subsidiaries that have worked with the federal government multiple times. One of its companies, Ajax Building, was chosen to build the St. Petersburg Police Department’s New Public Safety Campus in Florida . The contract entailed the construction of a central energy plant, an access control system, security perimeter fences, and surface and multi-level parking spaces, as well as building the $61 million St. Petersburg Police Headquarters and the $5.3 million St. Petersburg Police Training Facility/Firing Range.

7. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Image by DCStockPhotography from Shutterstock.com

Revenue: $8.8 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1909

Headquarters: Baltimore, Maryland

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company is one of the largest general contracting and construction management companies in the United States. It has a wealth of experience in construction, engineering, and general contracting spanning over 100 years.

Whiting-Turner offers a comprehensive portfolio of engineering and building services to provide construction equipment and build complex structures for energy, educational, healthcare, cultural, industrial, and federal government divisions.

Whiting-Turner anchors on integrity, excellence, experience, and leadership to accomplish orders required by its government contracts . The company earned a revenue of $8 billion in 2022, making it one of the biggest annual earnings in construction.

Top Whiting-Turner Contracting Company Contract

On August 20, 2021, Whiting-Turner and seven other companies were selected to provide design and construction services for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAFVAC). The deal entails general contracting services and other special construction requirements to complete NAVFAC’s area of operations in Hampton Roads, Virginia. This contract has a maximum value of $950 million and is expected to conclude by August 2026.

8. DPR Construction

Image from Official DPR Construction Website

Revenue: $7.5 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1990

Headquarters: Redwood City, California

DPR Construction is a general contractor and construction management company specializing in large-scale, complex, and sustainable projects for commercial, educational, healthcare, and federal sectors.

The company has proven itself a reliable contractor that delivers top-caliber results from start to finish. It made a 2022 revenue of $7.5 billion for completing various federal contracts and delivering projects for different industries.

Top DPR Construction Contract

DPR’s clients are primarily from the commercial and semi-public sectors, but it has also been a reputable government contractor for the U.S. Armed Forces. In July 2020, the U.S. Navy selected RQ-DPR, a joint venture between R.Q. Construction and DPR Construction, to fulfill a $143.5 million construction contract for the Hurricane Florence Recovery Package 2 Headquarters .

The contract entails the repair and reconstruction of infrastructures damaged by Hurricane Florence. Building work is separated into eight projects and will conclude in March 2025.

9. Skanska USA

Image from Official Skansa USA Website

Revenue: $6.9 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 1971

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Skanska USA is the North American subsidiary of the Swedish construction giant Skanska AB. It was established in 1971, yet it translates over 200 years of construction competence from its European parent company.

As a prime builder and government contractor , Skanska USA has delivered projects for efficient public transportation, reduced disaster risks, and advanced research projects. In 2022, it made a total revenue of $6.9 billion.

Top Skanska USA Contract

One of Skanska USA’s top contracts is its joint venture deal with Granite Construction and The Lane Construction Corp. The agreement is valued at $2.3 billion and covers the reconstruction and expansion of the I-4 Ultimate’s express throughways in Orlando, Florida.

The joint venture deal also entails building advanced traffic technology, such as built-in traffic sensors, digital signs, and cameras on overhead sign trusses. These features enable real-time relay of traffic conditions and related information to travelers.

10. Tutor Perini Construction

Image from Official Tutor Perini Construction

Revenue: $3.8 billion (F.Y. 2022)

Founded/established: 2008 (as a merger between Perini Corporation and A.G. Tutor Company)

Headquarters: Sylmar, California

Tutor Perini Construction is a merger between Perini Construction and the A.G. Taylor Company. The union carries over 200 years of construction excellence, translating into prime projects such as bridges, mass transport systems, multipurpose offices, and residential towers.

Tutor Perini’s wealth of experience in engineering and specialty construction made it one of the leading builders for the federal government, including different divisions of the U.S. Armed Forces. The company currently has 20 wholly-owned subsidiaries within the U.S. and internationally, all of which contributed to its total revenue of $3.8 billion in 2022.

Top Tutor Perini Construction

Tutor Perini has extended its expertise to different divisions of the U.S. Armed Forces. On July 15, 2021, the U.S. Navy chose Perini Management, a Tutor Perini subsidiary, among five other vendors, to fulfill a multiple-award global contingency construction contract with a combined ceiling value of $5 billion. Work orders include equipment, supervision, materials, travel, labor, and other means suitable for civilian construction contract capacities.