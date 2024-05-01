Oracle’s James Donlon stands at the forefront of improving cyber threat response of the government. As the Head of Oracle’s Solution Engineering team, Donlon has led initiatives that have reshaped how government and education sectors deal with the complexities of cybersecurity.

Who is Oracle’s James Donlon

James Donlon has specialized in Oracle’s government and education sectors since 1997. As the Director of Solution Engineering, he leads the company in implementing cyber solutions for optimal outcomes.

He holds a Master’s from Johns Hopkins University and a JD from Concord Law School.

Oracle’s James Donlon, Speaker at the 2024 Cyber Summit

Oracle’s James Donlon will be one of the speakers at the 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6, 2024. He will provide insights into cybersecurity, address critical challenges, and offer innovative solutions in the field.

Donlon’s presentation will be one of the highlights of the summit, providing attendees with actionable takeaways and invaluable networking opportunities.

The 2024 Cyber Summit

This 2024 Cyber Summit sparks insightful conversations surrounding the cyber sector’s impact on government and education. It serves as a cornerstone event, marking the increasing significance of cybersecurity to explore the latest trends and strategies shaping the future of cybersecurity within government operations.

Date: June 6, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m./ ET)

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St., Arlington, VA 22202

Latest Works of James Donlon, Director of Solution Engineering at Oracle

The Importance of Multicloud Environment

James Donlon of Oracle discusses the significance of the multi-cloud environment for government agencies. He emphasizes the importance of selecting the right cloud service provider, addressing security needs, and defining functional and business requirements to establish a robust multi-cloud environment.

Embracing a Multicloud Environment

“Agencies should carefully evaluate CSPs for their ability to provide services out of the box that provide appropriate isolation, encryption, continuous monitoring and proactive alerts,” James Donlon said.

He highlights the importance of meticulously evaluating Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Ensuring that CSPs offer comprehensive services is paramount to establishing a secure and resilient cloud infrastructure tailored to meet the unique needs of agencies.

The Use of Cloud-Based Tools

James Donlon also discusses the importance of using cloud-based tools for an automated security approach. This strategy provides agencies with the visibility and security necessary for modernization.

“Trying to manage the extended enterprise as it expands into and across the cloud will require a proactive approach to monitoring and security,” he added

He stresses the value of staying aware and securing the extended enterprise as it grows on various cloud platforms. Taking a proactive stance in monitoring and security is key to safety against potential risks.

This approach is essential for maintaining resilience in today’s ever-changing cloud environment, needed for innovation in the government.

AI in Cybersecurity

Finally, Oracle’s James Donlon explores how AI accelerates cyberattack response and safeguards agency data, stressing the evolving nature of tools and the importance of a zero-trust approach.

“Tools are going to continue to evolve,” he said. “That means, on the other side, bad actors are going to continue to evolve. What I like about zero trust is that it reminds us to think globally but act locally.”

Significantly, the role of AI in cybersecurity underscores the ability to enhance response times and data protection. His advocacy for a zero-trust mindset reinforces the need for continual adaptation to evolving threats, ensuring defense strategies for organizations worldwide.

