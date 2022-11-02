Northrop Grumman is one of the most reliable service providers for the US government and international clients. Read here how the Northrop Grumman Leaders and Executives push boundaries in the aerospace, military, and cybersecurity sphere.

About Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation is an American multinational technology company and one of the biggest in the world servicing weapons for the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, and the intelligence community.

Northrop Grumman has more than 90,000 employees working together to build the world’s most advanced aircraft and weapons, provide full-spectrum cyber protection, manufacture low-cost, highly-reliable weapons and ammunitions, and so much more

History of Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation was established by founders Jack Northrop and Leroy Grumman in 1939 as Northrop Aircraft Inc, a designer and manufacturer of original aircraft. Since then, it acquired and merged with other legacy companies in the aerospace, technology, and defense industries, such as Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Logicon Corporation, Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical, Litton Industries, and others. Around 2000, the company sold its commercial aerostructures business to focus on defense electronics and IT.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s headquarters are in West Falls Church, Virginia, with more than 550 offices and operations worldwide.

Northrop Grumman Executive Team

Get to know the people behind the success of Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Kathy J. Warden, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President

Kathy Warden has served as the Northrop Grumman Corporation’s chair, CEO, and president since 2019. Warden is an experienced leader and business developer in government and commercial areas. Before becoming CEO, Warden was president and COO, managing the company’s four sectors and enterprise services group.

Ann Addison, Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Ann Addison is the current Northrop Grumman’s vice president and chief human resources officer. Her business and human resources experience of over 30 years had led her to leading the company’s human capital strategy and programs, organization effectiveness, change leadership, performance management, talent development and acquisition, succession planning, executive development, training, and employee relations.

Matt Bromberg, Corporate Vice President for Global Operations

Matt Bromberg is Northrop Grumman’s corporate vice president of worldwide operations. Bromberg oversees enterprise-wide programs, processes, quality, supply chain, and technology and works with Northrop Grumman sector presidents to provide customer-focused solutions.

Bromberg is also a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

Mark Caylor, Corporate Vice President and President of Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems

Mark Caylor is the corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems business. Caylor’s team is responsible for developing and producing large-scale mission-critical platforms and systems integral to executing missions in all domains. Such platforms and systems include sensors, electronic warfare, survivability, etc.

Caylor joined Northrop Grumman in 2002 and headed the company’s Enterprise Shared Services unit, corporate strategy, and mergers and acquisitions.

Sheila C. Cheston, Corporate Vice President, and General Counsel

Sheila C. Cheston is the general counsel and vice president of Northrop Grumman Corporation and is in charge of all legal matters at Northrop Grumman. Before Northrop Grumman, Cheston is an executive vice president and board member in BAE Systems. She was responsible for legal matters, finance, strategy and planning, and acquisition.

Thomas H. Jones, Corporate Vice President and President

Thomas (Tom) H. Jones serves as the vice president and president of the company’s Aeronautics Systems sector. He oversees the company’s military aircraft, autonomous systems, and aerospace structures. He previously served as the vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s Airborne Sensors & Networks division.

Lesley Kalan, Corporate Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer

Lesley Kalan currently serves as Northrop Grumman’s vice president and chief strategy and development officer. In this role, she is responsible for the following:

Leading mergers and acquisitions, portfolio alignment, commercial relationships, and strategic planning

Managing the company’s commercial development and ensuring its portfolio serves clients’ missions

Leading Northrop Grumman’s policy, regulation, and government affairs

Overseeing interactions with the executive branch, Congress, and state and local officials

Dave Keffer, Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dave Keffer serves as the vice president and chief financial officer of Northrop Grumman Corporation. He oversees the company’s overall business management, including the following:

Controller, treasury, contracts and pricing, financial strategy and planning

Mergers and acquisitions

Tax, internal audit

Investor relations

Trust administration and investments

Global supply chain

Business management organizations

David T. Perry, Corporate Vice President and Chief Global Business Officer

David T. Perry is the current Northrop Grumman Corporation’s corporate vice president and chief global business officer. Perry oversees the company’s business and acquisitions outside the United States.

Perry has held several positions in the company. He was vice president and general manager of the naval and marine systems division of the Mission Systems sector.

Kenneth L. Robinson. Vice President, Global Corporate, and Responsibility and Chief Diversity Officer

Kenneth “Kenny” Robinson is Northrop Grumman’s vice president of Global Corporate Responsibility and Chief Diversity Officer. Robinson oversees the following operations:

Corporate citizenship

Diversity and inclusion

Equal employment opportunity

Workplace accommodations

Ethics and business behavior efforts

NGCare and Operation IMPACT

He’s also president of the Northrop Grumman Foundation, overseeing STEM education, environment, veterans, and health and human.

Roshan Roeder, Corporate Vice President and President of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems

Roshan Roeder is corporate vice president and Northrop Grumman Defense Systems sector president. She oversees the delivery of a broad spectrum of weapons, integrated battle command systems, and modernization capabilities to national security, military, and civil customers. Before her current role, she served as sector vice president and general manager of the Airborne Multifunction Sensors division for Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector.

John Russell, Vice President and Chief Information Officer

John Russell serves as Northrop Grumman’s vice president and chief information officer (CIO). He is responsible for Northrop Grumman’s overall IT strategy, cybersecurity, and digital engineering.

Russell leads a team focusing on innovative, collaborative technologies, business applications, and data management.

Before becoming CIO, Russell headed Solution Architecture and Engineering, Business Applications Development, and Engineering and Manufacturing.

Lucy C. Ryan, Corporate Vice President, Communications

As VP of Communications at Northrop Grumman, Lucy C. Ryan oversees media relations, internal communications, advertising, digital communications, branding, and executive communications.

Ryan has extensive experience in the field of workplace communications. She was Northrop Grumman’s vice president of enterprise communications and oversaw all communications for executives, employees, benefits, and HR.

Thomas L. Wilson, Corporate Vice President and President of Northrop Grumman Space Systems

Tom Wilson is the president of Northrop Grumman’s Space Systems business and a vice president at the company. Wilson manages the global strategy, design, construction, and delivery of space-related technologies for clients.

Wilson was Orbital ATK’s VP of strategy and commercial development for the Space Systems Group until the Northrop Grumman acquisition in 2018.

Michael Witt, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

Mike Witt is the current Northrop Grumman’s vice president and chief sustainability officer. He oversees the company’s sustainability and environmental efforts. He also helped the company to create programs to reduce the company’s environmental impact. The program includes:

Enterprise-wide carbon reduction

Resource efficiency

Materials management techniques

Northrop Grumman Corporation Board of Directors

Here are the list of Northop Grumman Board of Directors:

Kathy Warden , Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of Northrop Grumman Corporation

, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of Northrop Grumman Corporation David Abney, Executive Chairman of the UPS Board of Directors; Former Chief Executive Officer of UPS

Executive Chairman of the UPS Board of Directors; Former Chief Executive Officer of UPS Marianne C. Brown, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Financial Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Financial Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Donald E. Felsinger, Lead Independent Director, Northrop Grumman; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Energy

Lead Independent Director, Northrop Grumman; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Energy Ann Marie Fudge, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Young & Rubicam Brands of WPP Group PLC

Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Young & Rubicam Brands of WPP Group PLC William H. Hernandez, Former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PPG Industries, Inc.

Former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PPG Industries, Inc. Madeleine A. Kleiner, Former Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Hilton Hotels Corporation

Former Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Hilton Hotels Corporation Karl J. Krapek, Former President and Chief Operating Officer of United Technologies Corporation

Former President and Chief Operating Officer of United Technologies Corporation Graham N. Robinson, Senior Vice president and president of STANLEY Industrial

Senior Vice president and president of STANLEY Industrial Gary Roughead, Admiral, United States Navy (Ret.), Former U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations

Admiral, United States Navy (Ret.), Former U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Thomas M. Schoewe, Former Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Former Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. James S. Turley, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ernst & Young

Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ernst & Young Mark A. Welsh, III, Dean, Bush School of Government and Public Service, Texas A&M University

The Future of Aerospace and Technology

Northrop Grumman Corporation is one of the most successful technology companies that have even adopted different companies. The success of the company’s leadership is visible in the awards and recognitions they get every year, including the ranking 20 at DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity and placed number 10 in US Black Engineer Magazine’s Top 20 Industry Supporters.

Northrop Grumman Corporation has made many groundbreaking technological solutions, innovations, digital defenses and transformations, and more. With their combined expertise, Northrop Grumman leaders and executives have proven that no problems or challenges are impossible to tackle.