Humana Inc. Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?

Humana Inc. is one of the largest and most renowned health insurance providers in the United States. With a vision to help consumers achieve optimal health and well-being, the company is constantly striving to find new and better solutions to get health care for those who need it. Here, you’ll find Humana Inc. leaders, founders, and executives who have made a significant impact in the industry.

About Humana Inc.

Humana is a company focused on human health and well-being operating through three segments, namely: Group and Specialty, Retail, and Healthcare Services.

Where Is the Humana Inc. Headquarters?

Humana Inc.’s headquarters is in Louiseville, the largest city in Kentucky. The company has 22 offices throughout the U.S, including Cincinnati, Chicago, and Green Bay.

What Makes Humana Unique?

Humana provides a human way to access health care, which means its services are not confined to the health care provider’s office. It also offers transportation, plans, home health nurses, advantages, and other benefits, such as:

Online and in-person programs to support physical, social, and emotional health (e.g., music lessons, cooking demonstrations, and exercise classes)

Specially designed medical plans to assist individuals along their health journey to keep them confident in case health issues arise.

Support from licensed sales agents to attend to the client’s needs, from choosing the best plan and doctor to signing up for medications through the mail.

List of Humana Inc. Leaders, Founders, and Executives

Humana Inc. Founders

Wendell Cherry and David Jones Sr., both lawyers, co-founded the company in 1961 as a nursing home operator known as Extendicare. It quickly rose to prominence and became America’s largest nursing home company. In 1972, it started divesting nursing home chains and procuring hospitals. In 1974, the company changed its name to Humana Inc. After years of growth and the acquisition of American Medicorp Inc., Humana Inc. became the largest hospital company globally in 1980.

Bruce Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Broussard is the President and CEO of Humana Inc. since 2013. Under his supervision, the company has developed an integrated care delivery system with a holistic approach focused on enhancing members’ satisfaction, lowering costs, and simplifying and customizing their experience. Mr. Broussard brings over 30 years of experience in the field. He worked in financial services at various healthcare companies, including Sun Healthcare Group, Regency Health Services, and U.S. Oncology. During this time, he gained a sufficient understanding of health care dynamics, including the different clinical subspecialties.

Vishal Agrawal, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Visha Agrawal serves two roles at Humana Inc.: Corporate Development and Chief Strategy Officer. He is responsible for the company’s development in planning processes and driving Humana’s direction in strategic insights, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Mr. Agrawal brings two decades of experience in business development, acquisition leadership, and comprehensive health care services technology. He is a Management Team member contributing to the company’s strategies and reporting to the CEO and President, Bruce Broussard.

Andrew C. Agwunobi, Segment President of Home Solutions

Andrew Agwunobi was named Humana’s Segment President of Home and Solutions in February 2022. He leads the company’s care management, assessment, and in-home nursing operations. He is a Management Team member reporting directly to Bruce Broussard, the CEO and president. Before joining Humana, he served in multiple leadership roles, such as CEO of the UConn Health System and President and CEO of Grady Health System in Atlanta.

Having worked as a pediatrician, Mr. Agwunobi is an excellent addition to the team contributing his knowledge in handling home health care organizations and extensive operations for profit and nonprofit organizations.

Sam Deshpande, Chief Information Officer

Sam Deshpande was named Humana’s Chief Information Officer in 2021, with responsibilities for the following:

Overseeing the company’s Information Technology organization

Handling infrastructure and technology systems

Managing the technology transformation vision for the company’s strategy of providing a better experience for its members

He joined Humana in July 2017 as Chief Risk Officer, where he was responsible for the company’s management of risk and compliance and establishing connections for Humana’s continuous improvement in its services. Mr. Deshpande also served as chief technology officer from 2019 to 2021, leading the company’s IT organization, setting its technology visions, and fulfilling all technology services (infrastructure management analytics, and mobile and legacy development).

Susan M. Diamond, Chief Financial Officer

Susan M. Diamond was officially named Humana’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after serving on a CFO interim basis and a Segment President of Home Solutions. She is responsible for the company’s financial operations, including accounting, financial, internal audit, investor relations, risk management, tax, and more. Ms. Susan joined Humana in 2006 and since then has assumed a few leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Humana’s Medicare segment and Enterprise Vice President of Finance.

John-Paul W. Felter, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller

John-Paul W. Felter, a certified public accountant, was appointed Humana’s Controller, Senior Vice President, and Chief Accounting Officer by the Board of Directors on August 1, 2022. As the principal accounting officer, he is responsible for maintaining and establishing internal accounting controls, enterprise-wide financial reporting, and other accounting functions. Before this role, he was the Senior Vice President of Finance.

William Fleming, Pharmacy Solutions and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

William Fleming, PharmD, was Humana’s Chief Corporate Officer and Segment President of Pharmacy Solutions in 2021. He handles the company’s transformation Pharmacy Solutions, such as the prescription delivery models, Medicare Prescription Drug Programs, and pharmacy benefits management. Before this role. He was the President of Clinical and Pharmacy Solutions.

One of his major assignments is to continue strengthening and developing Humana’s relationships with its business partners from the federal and state governments. This is for the continued impact of public health policies and improved health outcomes. With almost 24 years of experience in the field, Fleming dedicates his career to spearheading Humana’s pharmaceutical business.

Timothy Huval, Chief Administrative Officer

Timothy Huval is the Chief Administrative Officer of Humana Inc., where he is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the following:

Human Resources

Diversity, Safety, and Security

Corporate Marketing

Inclusion

Workplace Solutions

One of his missions is to maintain employees’ satisfaction through outings and burnout rate monitoring. Before this role, Mr. Huval served as the chief human resources officer for six years (from 2013 to 2019). He collaborated with operational leadership and the business segment to guide the enterprise through a series of successes and changes.

Sue D. Schick, Segment President of the Group and Military Business

Sue Schick, a veteran in the health care industry, was promoted to Segment President in Humana’s Group and Military Business. This is the largest Medical Services contractor serving retired and active military members and their families through TriCare, a health care program for the military. She succeeded Chris Hunter and is responsible for directing Humana’s Employer Group products’ profitability and growth. Ms. Schick brings more than 15 years of experience in leadership in commercial and Medicaid businesses and expertise in sales, regional management, strategy, employee benefits, and growth.

Joseph Ventura, Chief Legal Officer

Joseph C. Ventura was named Humana’s Chief Legal Officer in 2019. He is responsible for managing risk and compliance matters within the company and collaborating with other teams to strengthen Humana’s performance. In 2019, Mr. Ventura joined Humana in the Law Department. He started serving roles with increasing responsibility, such as corporate secretary, associate general counsel, and senior vice president, in 2017 until he was promoted to his current position.

Alan Wheatley, Segment President of Retail

Alan Wheatley is the current Retail Segment of Humana Inc., which is composed of the following:

Long-term Support Services

Medicare Supplement

Individual Medicaid

Group Medicare

Individual Medicare Advantage

stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans

He is in charge of leading the growth, profitability, and operations of all business lines. However, it was reported that he is to transition from the segment p[resident role to serving in an advisory role in the retail segment operation from December 2022 until March 2024.

Humana Inc. Board of Directors

Humana’s Board of Directors is currently composed of 14 members. They also prioritize selecting individuals who are a good fit for the Board’s diverse set of experiences and skills to ensure the continued growth and success of the company while delivering constant shareholder value. The Board is also responsible for electing the executive members yearly until their successors’ election, removal, or resignation.

Kurt J. Hilzinger

Raquel C. Bono

Bruce D. Broussard

Frank A. D’Amelio

David T. Feinberg

Wayne A. I. Frederick

John W. Garratt

David A. Jones, Jr.

Karen W. Katz

Marcy S. Klevorn

William J. McDonald

Jorge S. Mesquita

James J. O’Brien

Brad D. Smith

Where Is the Humana Inc. Headquarters?

Humana Inc.’s headquarters is in Louiseville, the largest city in Kentucky. The company has 22 offices throughout the U.S, including Cincinnati, Chicago, and Green Bay.

Delivering the Highest Quality of Health Care

The Humana Inc. leaders and executives have a track record of success in the health care and medical insurance industry, making it one of the most successful healthcare companies since its founding in 1961. This was made possible through innovation, patient-centered care, and operational excellence over the past several decades.