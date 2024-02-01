Federal Supply Chain Security: Standards, Practices, and What Companies Need to Know

Developing a federal supply chain security is vital as the government contracting industry continues to flourish in the United States. This initiative aims to protect critical infrastructure, ensure national security, and safeguard public health and safety.

According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) 2023 report, the DoD, GSA, and NASA have finalized the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act (FASCSA) Orders. This act provides standard and fair procedures within the federal supply chain sector operations.

Listed below is the information that contracting companies must be familiar with regarding federal supply chain security.

What is Federal Supply Chain Security?

Federal supply chain security is a protocol that monitors the risks of contracting with external logistics, transportation, suppliers, and vendors. These government measures safeguard the distribution of products and services from theft, terrorism, and cyberattacks.

How does it work?

The supply chain security process includes risk assessments, physical security measures, cybersecurity protocols, and regulatory compliance aligned with the FASCSA. It is crucial to national security to keep track of and avoid global supply chain vulnerabilities from potential threats and adversaries.

How can Federal Supply Chain Security be helpful?

Besides the mentioned federal supply chain’s purpose above, here are the other key reasons why it is important.

Safeguards national security, including military equipment, infrastructure, and sensitive data

Supports economic stability by reducing disruptions to industries and businesses

Promotes safe trade and investments by working with other countries under supply chain security initiatives

Encourages international cooperation and supports security and stability worldwide

Maintains the safety and quality of products in the food, pharmaceutical, and medical industries

Protects against threats like theft, fraud, tampering, and mischief by lowering the chances of vulnerabilities that malicious individuals may use

Helps businesses stay compliant, meet legal requirements, and mitigate potential liabilities

Federal Supply Chain Security Best Practices

Supply chain security includes methods, policies, and technologies to ensure integrity, reliability, and safety in buying and selling between the federal government and commercial businesses. Companies planning to venture into government contracting must know the best practices of federal chain supply security.

Risk Assessment

Risk management is among the best supply chain security practices that vendors and government clients must follow. Check and study supply chain risks regularly. These include cyber threats, geopolitical issues, natural disasters, and disruptions.

In most cases, the federal IT supply chains use risk assessment to prevent attackers, as they are prone to vulnerabilities because of their size and scope. Risk assessment is one way to deal with and address possible weak spots where supply chain hacking might happen.

Supplier Vetting

For any business project or deal, supplier vetting is the formal process of verifying potential suppliers to determine if they are suitable for the job. As part of the process, each supplier has to show proof of its expertise and credentials, conduct background checks, and do necessary research.

The procurement department uses strict screening methods to check the background of its suppliers and business partners and consider its compliance with security measures and rules.

Cybersecurity Measures

Almost every transaction today is digitalized, including data storage and documentation. Government clients must protect their digital assets with solid cybersecurity measures, such as encryption, access controls, detection of hacking attempts, and regular security checks.

Similarly, vendors must keep an eye on the security of their own partners and suppliers to find, report, and solve any changes that can put their business at risk.

Physical Security

Physical security is just as important as cybersecurity because it protects the business’ assets, facilities, employees, and workers. Implementing it means keeping buildings, warehouses, transportation routes, and other necessary infrastructure safe from theft, damage, and people with ill intentions. This practice applies to government clients and vendors.

Regulatory Compliance

Businesses are considered to be in full regulatory compliance when they adhere to all applicable local, national, and international rules and regulations. It is a good advantage for government contractors if they are familiar with supply chain security laws and regulations. It guarantees adherence to general and specialized industry mandates.

We invite you to join the Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum on February 8, 2024. Meet the industry leaders as they discuss and address the latest issues about cyber-physical risks. Register now!