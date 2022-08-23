Unknown and dangerous threats arise every single day, especially now that we are in the middle of a massive transformation that will go down in history. Whether in land, sea, air, or cyberspace, the federal government is working to secure all spheres to protect the homeland, resources, and us—its people. To ensure its territories are safe from adversaries, the federal government mobilizes its defense contractors, like BAE Systems, Inc.

With a task as important as this, the BAE Systems leaders, founders, and executives work together to achieve this common goal. Get to know the executives of BAE Systems below.

What is BAE Systems, Inc?

A subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, BAE Systems, Inc. is a multinational arms, intelligence, and defense company that designs, develops, and manufactures a full range of products, from military to civilian support services. The Virginia-based arms giant is one of America’s leading defense contractors .

Who Are The BAE Systems Leaders, Founders, and Executives?

BAE Systems Leadership

Tom Arseneault, President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Arseneault wears several hats at BAE Systems. Aside from being the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arseneault joins the Board of Directors as the appointed Executive Director of BAE Systems, plc, and the Officer Director of BAE Systems, Inc.

His life-long career is dedicated to leading organizations in solving critical and technologically challenging missions. Before being named the President & Chief Executive Officer, Arseneault was the President and Chief Operating Officer who boosted the organization’s profit growth. He also fulfilled leadership roles under BAE Systems in different sectors, such as being the Executive Vice President of the business’ Product Sectors.

Terry Crimmins, President of Electronic Systems

As the President of the BAE Systems Electronic Systems Sector, Terry Crimmins is in charge of a vast portfolio of products and services, including commercial and military-grade electronic systems, surveillance, and reconnaissance sensors.

Crimmins has been with BAE Systems since 2001 and held several leadership positions such as Product Line Director and Deputy General Manager in the company’s Infrared Imaging division.

Jeremy Tondreault, President of Platforms & Services

Jeremy Tondreault has been with the company since 1996, holding several roles that made him into the leader he is today. As the President of BAE Systems’ Platforms & Services, Tondreault manages six vital U.S. and international businesses that specialize in designing and engineering combat vehicles, gun systems, and ammunition. He also oversees naval ship modernization and repair services.

Al Whitmore, President of Intelligence & Security

Al Whitmore’s leadership in the Intelligence & Security Sector of BAE Systems has powered up the intelligence community, particularly the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal civilian agencies. This division is one of the leading providers of large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across all domains—air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace.

Furthermore, Whitmore has proven himself to be an industry vet. Before joining BAE Systems, the I&S President spent more than 30 years serving General Dynamics and its predecessor.

Alice Eldridge, General Counsel & Secretary Senior Vice President

Ensuring that the multinational defense and intelligence giant is legally compliant is only one of the several responsibilities of Alice Eldridge. As BAE Systems’ General Counsel & Secretary, she is in charge of all legal matters of BAE Systems, Inc. including the Contracts, Security, Ethics, and Export Control functions.

Travis Garriss, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Travis Garriss is at the forefront of the BAE System’s initiatives to develop cutting-edge IT systems to sharpen the business’s edge against adversaries. He works hand-in-hand with other IT leaders within BAE Systems to map the company’s tech growth and development roadmap to meet the stakeholders’ expanding and high-technology requirements.

Caitlin Hayden, Senior Vice President, Communications

As a multinational defense and intelligence conglomerate with a worldwide presence, Caitlin Hayden weaves compelling global narratives for the company. As the Senior Vice President of Communications for BAE Systems, Hayden is responsible for the company’s internal and external communications. She leads her team in developing and executing communication strategies for their stakeholders.

Scott Howat, Senior Vice President, Finance

With decades worth of experience under his belt, Scott Howat’s primary responsibility is being on top of the financial accountabilities of all the company’s U.S.-based relations.

Before joining BAE Systems, Inc., Howat was the CFO for General Dynamics Information Technology, overseeing vital aspects of the organization, such as finance, procurement operations, and security.

Leslie Jelalian, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

As the Senior Vice President for Strategy & Corporate Development, Leslie Jelalian is in charge of strategizing corporate actions and initiatives that can develop and expand the business portfolio, whether through organic development of strategic activities or through acquisition.

Jelalian has been part of BAE Systems, Inc. for more than 30 years, serving in a number of leadership positions in engineering, program management, and strategy development.

Michelle Murphy, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Michelle Murphy, BAE Systems’ Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, has been in the aerospace and defense industry for quite a long time. Boasting more than 25 years of human resources expertise, Murphy is in charge of the entire BAE Systems HR activities, including health and environmental, safety, and employment-related initiatives.

Shelly O’Neill Stoneman, Senior Vice President Government Relations

Shelly O’Neill Stoneman, BAE Systems’ Senior Vice President for Government Relations, is at the helm of managing the company’s affairs with the federal government.

When she first joined in 2013, she was the Vice President for the Executive Branch and International Government Relations. As the liaison for the Executive Branch, White House, Pentagon, State Department, and the Intelligence Community, Stoneman supported the company’s foreign military and direct commercial sales activities.

Ann Ackerson, Chief Procurement Officer

Supported by her three decades worth of expertise in strategic sourcing, material management, and global supply chain leadership, Ackerson leads the Procurement initiatives as its Chief Procurement Officer.

Prior to joining BAE Systems, Inc., Ackerson was Freeman’s Senior Vice President for Global Supply Chain Management.

Paige Gerelick, Vice President of Internal Audit

Paige Gerelick is BAE Systems, Inc Vice President for Internal Audit with more than 20 years of experience handling business operations, strategic planning, and finance. Her key responsibility is to ensure a high level of accountability and governance to boost operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Gerelick began her career in BAE Systems, Inc in 2008 as Finance Manager in Platforms & Services. Before she was officially named in her current position, she was the Finance Director for Ground Vehicles in the Combat Mission Systems business.

Kimberly Kaminski, Chief Ethics Officer

An expert in the defense industry with more than four decades of experience, Kim Kaminski leads her team in designing and developing critical business ethics programs for the company. As the Chief Ethics Officer of BAE Systems, Inc., Kaminski is in charge of supporting the senior leaders on matters concerning ethics, including communication and training, auditing and monitoring, and implementing ethics policies and procedures.

BAE Systems Executive Committee

Dr. Charles Woodburn, Group Chief Executive Officer

At the helm of BAE Systems plc is Dr. Charles Woodburn, the defense and intelligence giant’s Group Chief Executive Officer. He began his journey as Chief Operating Officer at BAE Systems plc in May 2016, and joined the Board of Directors as the Executive Director and Director of BAE Systems plc and BAE Systems, Inc. respectively. Dr. Woodburn was then named Group Chief Executive Officer in July 2017.

The Group Chief Executive Officer holds a First Class Honours Degree in Electrical Sciences. He earned his Ph.D. in Engineering from Cambridge University, and his MBA from Erasmus University, Rotterdam. Dr. Woodburn is also a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

David Armstrong MBE, Group Managing Director, Digital Intelligence

David Armstrong MBE is the Group Managing Director of the Digital Intelligence Sector that specializes in these three key areas: cyber security, digital and data, and financial crime services.

Before being chosen as Digital Intelligence’s Group Managing Director in 2019, Armstrong was initially appointed as Director Air – Europe and International in 2018. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and Royal Aeronautical Society. In 2007 he was awarded an MBE for service to the defence.

Tom Arseneault, President & Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems, Inc.

Tom Arseneault’s leadership transcends BAE Systems, Inc. On top of his responsibilities as the President and CEO, Arseneault also joins the Board of Directors as the Executive Director on BAE Systems, plc, and the Officer Director on BAE Systems, Inc.

Simon Barnes, Managing Director, BAE Systems Saudi Arabia

Ever since he began his journey with BAE Systems in 2001, Simon Barnes has held several senior leadership positions within the company, and Vice President for the Typhoon Programme was the most recent among them.

Barnes holds a Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and is currently attending the International Financial Management at the Alliance Manchester Business School.

Gabby Costigan MBE, Group Managing Director, Business Development

Gabby Costigan MBE is not only a Group Managing Director for Business Development but also an Aeronautical Engineer and a retired Colonel from the Australian Army—earning an MBE award for her distinguished service.

Costigan joined BAE Systems as Chief Executive Officer-designate in October 2017.

Julian Cracknell, Chief Technology & Information Officer

Julian Cracknell joined BAE Systems in July 2012, and has held a number of senior leadership roles since then—including Managing Director of the Applied Intelligence business.

Previously, Cracknell was the Director of National Security and Business Unit Manager for Defence Systems at Logica.

Tania Gandamihardja, Group Human Resources Director

With over 20 years of management expertise, Tania Gandamihardja is BAE Systems’ Group Human Resources Director. She was previously affiliated with Total Talent as its HR Director. Gandamihardja spent two decades of her career as part of the Energy Sector with Schlumberger.

Ed Gelsthorpe, Group General Counsel

Ed Gelsthorpe is BAE Systems’ Group General Counsel. An expert in legal matters, Gelsthorpe has held several legal leadership roles within the company. He was involved in the organization’s M&A activities, employment, and other corporate matters.

Brad Greve, Group Finance Director

Brad Greve’s 30-year strong career proved his prowess in handling corporate financial matters. In 2019, he held his first position in the BAE Systems company as its Group Finance Director Designate. In the following year, Greve was finally appointed as Group Finance Director, and became a part of the BAE Systems plc Board of Directors.

Karin Hoeing, Group ESG, Culture & Business Transformation Director

Karin Hoeing is BAE Systems’ Group ESG, Culture & Business Transformation Director. Prior to that, Hoeing was the Group Human Resources Director when she first joined the company in 2018.

Hoeing was the President, Wireline of Schlumberger before she officially joined BAE Systems.

Ben Hudson, CEO BAE Systems Australia

Ben Hudson is BAE Systems Australia’s recently named Chief Executive Officer and the former Chief Technology Officer in January 2020.

Previously, Hudson was affiliated with Rheinmetall, a Germany-based company, and managed the global vehicle systems portfolio. He also held a number of senior leadership roles with General Dynamics prior to that.

Glynn Phillips, Group Managing Director, Maritime and Land

Glynn Phillips, BAE Systems’ Group Managing Director for Maritime and Land, has been with the company for over 30 years. As an industry veteran, Phillips has held several senior financial leadership roles, including Group Financial Controller, Finance Director for the Hawk business, International Military Aircraft business, Integrated Systems, Naval Ships, and the UK Maritime Sector.

Cliff Robson, Group Managing Director, Air

Cliff Robson is the Group Managing Director, Air for BAE Systems. His career with BAE Systems began in 1984 when he joined the BAE Systems Military Aircraft.

A few years later, he was appointed as Production Director at Brough, then transferred to Warton in 1996 as Project Director.

Summary

BAE Systems, Inc. is a multinational defense and intelligence conglomerate led by a stellar team of industry veterans who work together to achieve their vision of building a better and safer tomorrow.