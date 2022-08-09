AmerisourceBergen Corp Leaders, Founders, and Executives

AmerisourceBergen is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services companies. It helps health care providers and pharmaceutical and biotech companies improve accessibility for patients to get their products.

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmacy, medical office, hospital, and health system solutions that fuel patient care. AmerisourceBergen helps pharmaceutical companies bring their products to market by providing distribution and logistics services and assisting with each phase from pre-commercial to wide-market availability.

Who owns AmerisourceBergen Corporation?

There is a strong relationship between Walgreens Boots Alliance and AmerisourceBergen, with Walgreens Boots Alliance owning roughly 30% of AmerisourceBergen. Alliance Healthcare enhanced AmerisourceBergen’s distribution reach with an established European leader and higher-margin manufacturer services to enhance pharmaceutical innovation.

Alliance Healthcare will enhance AmerisourceBergen’s global platform of manufacturer services. Alliance Healthcare provides logistics, supply chain, and innovative patient care solutions to health care corporations and professionals.

Here are the other shareholders of AmerisourceBergen Corporation as of 2022:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Stake: 8.79%

Shares owned: 18,411,527

Blackrock Inc.

Stake: 7.86%

Shares owned: 16,455,417

JP Morgan Chase & Company

Stake: 3.54%

Shares owned: 7,405,711

State Street Global Advisor Funds Management, Inc.

Stake: 3.31%

Shares owned: 6,931,262

FMR, LLC

Stake: 2.45%

Shares owned: 5,141,665

Boston Partners

Stake: 2.23%

Shares owned: 4,672,437

Capital Research Global Investors

Stake: 1.63%

Shares owned: 3,423,777

Geode Capital Management, LLC

Stake: 1.38%

Shares owned: 2,894,147

FIL LTD

Stake: 1.37%

Shares owned: 2,877,409

Invesco Ltd.

Stake: 0.99%

Shares owned: 2,079,491

Amerisourcebergen leaders and executives

When achieving organizational objectives, leaders encourage employees while managers push them. Here is the list of Amerisourcebergen Corp leadership.

Steven H. Collis

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Steven H. Collis is Chairman, President, and CEO of Fortune 500 company AmerisourceBergen. He became CEO and chairman in 2011 and 2016.

Mr. Collis’ experience with AmerisourceBergen spans more than 20 years and includes overseeing specialized wholesale distribution and related services. He helped start Specialty Group in 1994 and became the market leader in specialty pharmaceutical distribution and product commercialization.

Notable contributions to the company:

AmerisourceBergen grew financially under Mr. Collis’ leadership. During Mr. Collis’ tenure as CEO, the company’s yearly revenue surged by more than 80%, and its staff count rose to 42,000, with offices in more than 50 countries.

The Wall Street Journal honored Mr. Collis as the best performing CEO in the Philadelphia region for 2015. The Barron’s put AmerisourceBergen No. 1 on their list of the 500 top performing companies for the second year.

Mr. Collis has also helped AmerisourceBergen realize its mission to promote healthier futures. He founded the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, the company’s first enterprise-wide foundation, to encourage health-related projects that improve worldwide society.

Silvana Battaglia

Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Silvana Battaglia is AmerisourceBergen’s EVP/CHRO. Ms. Battaglia has over 20 years of experience operating domestic and multinational HR teams. She is an expert in developing high-performance cultures and driving organizational effectiveness in pharmaceutical and business services.

Before being named to her current job in January 2019, Ms. Battaglia headed Aramark’s Total Rewards strategy, HR policies and processes, and labor strategy. At Aramark, she was Senior Vice President, Global Field Human Resources, responsible for HR practices for 270,000 employees in 22 countries.

Ms. Battaglia had executive HR roles at Day & Zimmerman and Merck. She received early HR expertise at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Colorcon, a Berwind Pharmaceuticals division. She’s also taught at Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s University.

Elizabeth Campbell

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Elizabeth Campbell is AmerisourceBergen’s Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. She is accountable for administrative, legal, network operations, global business resilience, and enterprise risk management.

Ms. Campbell worked as Senior Vice President at AmerisourceBergen before becoming CLO. She led the legal teams that support all of AmerisourceBergen’s businesses, corporate activities, and litigation. Ms. Campbell served as Chief Litigator and Chief Compliance Counsel at AmerisourceBergen.

Gina K. Clark

Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Administration Officer

Gina Clark is currently serving as an Executive Vice President in AmerisourceBergen Corp. She is in charge of the company’s strategic communications, government affairs, marketing, human resources, and corporate citizenship initiatives in this role. Ms. Clark was named president of AmerisourceBergen Foundation in May 2016.

Ms. Clark’s vibrant and perceptive leadership serves the world’s largest pharmaceutical services company. Thought leadership, PR, managed care contracting, strategic marketing, board management, corporate citizenship, and strategic development are also her specialties.

Ms. Clark was EVP and CMO of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, where she managed strategic marketing and integrated branding efforts. Before that, she was AmerisourceBergen’s SVP of marketing and business development. Before AmerisourceBergen, she led Premier Inc. and HealthSouth.

James F. Cleary

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jim Cleary supervises AmerisourceBergen’s financial strategy and oversees accounting, corporate finance, investor relations, tax, treasury, and audit. Mr. Cleary is committed to increasing long-term shareholder value, maintaining integrity, and being transparent.

Formerly the CEO and president of MWI Veterinary Supply Inc., which AmerisourceBergen acquired in February 2015, he held those positions from 2005 to February 2015.

Leslie Donato

Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Leslie Donato is AmerisourceBergen’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Her responsibilities include developing and implementing the company’s long-term growth plan and overseeing projects that attempt to diversify the company’s portfolio through new construct or acquire options.

Ms. Donato has more than 25 years of experience in long-term planning and health care. She was Vice President of Strategy at Bayer Pharmaceuticals before being promoted to her current position.

Robert P. Mauch

Executive Vice President and Group President

Robert Mauch is AmerisourceBergen’s Executive Vice President and Group President. This position requires him to focus on providing the best customer experience and driving growth for pharmaceutical care providers through strategically relevant, value-added solutions.

From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Mauch was Drug Corporation’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Vice President of Alternate Care Sales and Marketing.

Notable contributions to the company:

From 2012 through 2017, Mr. Mauch held numerous positions at AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, including EVP and President, COO, and SVP—of Operations.

He expanded and strengthened AmerisourceBergen’s industry-leading partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance in 2013.

AmerisourceBergen over the years

Because of strategic investments and acquisitions, AmerisourceBergen broadened its service offering, reached globally, and developed extensive expertise. It positively impacts the health care industry regarding equity, innovation, and accessibility.

When AmerisourceBergen purchased World Courier, the world’s foremost provider of clinical trial logistics such as shipping, warehousing, and delivery, it marked a significant milestone in its history.

When AmerisourceBergen added the skills and experience of World Courier to its existing commercialization services, it only made the company’s global offerings for international biopharma partners stronger. It provided a stable platform for the company to expand specialty services outside North America for the first time in its history.

An industry first occurred in 2013 when AmerisourceBergen signed a deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to outsource its pharmaceutical distribution to a wholesaler and collaborate globally to source generic products.

AmerisourceBergen has a 100-year tradition of pharmaceutical procurement and wholesale distribution. Today, they benefit millions of lives by innovating pharmaceutical access and patient care.

AmerisourceBergen companies and networks

Over the years of quality pharmaceutical service, AmerisourceBergen has expanded its networks. Here are just a few examples of how AmerisourceBergen companies are working together to make a difference in people’s lives for the better.

Besse Medical

Besse Medical is regarded as one of the largest and most trusted suppliers of pharmaceutical and auxiliary supplies to local physicians through the affiliations with pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers.

Health Forward

HealthForward is the premier provider of Medication Management and Preferred Pharmacy Network services in Canada. They help payers and plan sponsors maintain their drug plans’ financial viability while also improving plan members’ health outcomes and treatment options.

ICS

ICS helps pharmaceutical producers to optimize their supply chains. As the pioneer in the specialty logistics field, ICS has brought hundreds of specialty medications to market.

AmerisourceBergen careers, work, and culture

AmerisourceBergen is a reputable and trustworthy organization that treats its employees fairly. AmerisourceBergen also offers a reasonable pay rate, which is above average for the industry.

Here are the in-demand careers at AmerisourceBergen:

Nursing and clinical care

Both clients and patients rely on the expertise of AmerisourceBergen’s experienced nurses and clinical personnel. Work from home or out in the field, they offer compassionate assistance and encourage patients to stick with life-saving treatments.

Sales

Throughout the day, the sales representatives contact several touchpoints to guarantee that pharmaceuticals can access hospitals and patients on time.

Warehouse

Many of the AmerisourceBergen client companies rely on the hard work of the warehouse staff to keep inventory, shipping, and distribution at the top standard.

Internships

In the internship program, undergraduate students can get significant real-world business experience. Through internships, AmerisourceBergen aims to develop leadership skills and contribute meaningfully to a diverse, team-oriented workplace.

AmerisourceBergen has more than 42,000 employees who are committed to improving health care. They’re the driving force behind company success and come from various backgrounds and occupations.