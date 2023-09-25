15 Prominent Executives In Chief Financial Officer Role

The Chief Financial Officer or CFO is the highest-ranking economic leader in a company. The CFO directly reports to the CEO and board about strategic choices and makes estimates of revenues based on operational and financial information and reports supplied by the finance and accounting departments.

Having the right CFO will help the company to estimate and grow revenues. Here are the 15 influential chief financial officers today.

Prominent Executives In Chief Financial Officer Role

The following featured leaders are listed in no particular order. These leaders were chosen for their strategic vision, industry impact, innovation, and leadership. However, this is in no way an exhaustive list as there are so many talented and influential leaders.

Get to know these 15 finance executives making waves in the government contracting industry.

1. Barry Broadus, ICF

As the ICF’s Chief Financial Officer, Barry Broadus oversees financial activities, including financial reports and finance transformation projects. He contributes over three decades of expertise in finance leadership and providing services in the federal government sector.

Mr. Broadus joined ICF in 2022, a Virginia-based consulting and technology services provider. Before ICF, Barry spent six years at American Systems as Chairman. He has also held CFO positions at Dovel Technologies, SRI International, Constellis, and Alion Science and Technology.

2. Christopher Cage, Leidos

Chris Cage has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Leidos since 2021. As a CFO, Chris manages tax, investor relations, planning and analysis, and other accounting and financial initiatives.

Mr. Cage’s career has included several positions in management and finance, even before joining his current company. He oversaw the worldwide accounting and shared services business for IT, engineering, and science solutions and services vendors. Chris also made a notable contribution to the $5 billion Lockheed Martin IS&GS acquisition, resulting in significant savings and a unique go-to-market strategy.

3. Thomas DeFrank, ENSCO

ENSCO, Inc. welcomed Thomas DeFrank as Chief Financial Officer in 2019. His responsibilities include developing, carrying out, and managing the overall financial strategy and operations for an engineering firm engaged in government contracts and the aerospace sector.

Mr. DeFrank is a seasoned finance and accounting executive with over 25 years of expertise in implementing creative approaches for revenue growth and enhancing operations. Before ENSCO, Thomas honed his skills with prominent companies, such as L3Harris Technologies, Bridgestone, and Delphinus Engineering.

4. Troy Edgar, IBM

Troy Edgar joined IBM as Finance and Supply Chain Transformation Leader in June 2021. For more than 25 years, he has provided professional services in the consulting, corporate, and public sectors.

Mr. Edgar is a well-respected executive in the defense department. The Senate confirmed Troy Edgar as DHS’s CFO in 2020 after serving as Associate Deputy Under Secretary of Management. He also formerly oversaw Global Conductor’s Strategy and Operations consultancy work as Executive Chairman, CEO, and President.

5. Ashutosh Gokhale, HII

Ashutosh Gokhale is the Vice President of Business Management and Chief Financial Officer of HII Mission Technologies. He oversees the Mission Technologies Division’s finances and commercial operations.

Before HII, Mr. Gokhale has been a finance executive for different companies. He brings over 20 years of experience in accounting and business development.

6. Lauren Johns, Presidio Federal

Lauren Johns is the Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Presidio Federal, a consultancy and services firm specializing in information technology. Ms. Johns has been in the position of handling finances and accounting for the company since September 2021. Her expertise includes collaborations, providing scalable solutions, and financial growth and risks.

Lauren has been a finance leader since 2000 as the Senior Auditor of MHM Mahoney Cohen CPAs. She also served Lafarge, Yount, Hyde & Barbour, Middleburg Bank, and PRESIDIO FEDERAL.

7. Prabu Natarajan, SAIC

Prabu Natarajan currently serves as the SAIC’s executive vice president and financial officer. He oversees the organization’s accounting and financial reporting, treasury, taxes, financial analysis and planning, and dealings with investors.

Prabu joined SAIC in January 2020. Since then, he has handled various critical firm projects at SAIC, including mergers and acquisitions, financial planning, and capital allocation that benefits shareholders. Mr. Natarajan previously served Northrop Grumman as Business Management and CFO. He also held several leadership positions at The AES Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

8. Diane Nguyen, Microsoft Federal

Diane Nguyen contributed over 25 years in finance leadership at Microsoft Federal as its Chief Executive Officer. Dianne is an experienced leader who organizes, monitors and executes financial performance, analytics, company performance, reporting, forecasts, and strategy.

Before Microsoft Federal, she was the Vice President of Finance at SAIC and VP of Finance and administration at GDIT. Ms. Nguyen’s core expertise includes strategic planning, business intelligence, and accounting and financial reporting.

9. Katy Nierman, Siemens Government Technologies

Katy Nierman is the Chief Financial Officer of the Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) business unit. As the CFO, Katy oversees SGT’s finances and budgeting. It includes helping teams with projects, such as delivering product lifecycle management software through the cloud or automating equipment. Her team has been helpful to SGT’s government clients in planning and organizing energy-saving projects.

Ms. Nierman joined SGT in 2021 as the Head of Finance for Digital Solutions and became in her current position in October 2022. She has also worked in different roles at Siemens, like Business Segment Controller, Regional Controlling Manager, and Director of Finance.

10. Matt Ofilos, Parsons Corporation

Matt Ofilos is currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer. Matt is an accomplished financial manager who can organize and direct teams of workers to reduce program risks and improve efficiency. He was the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance from November 2021 and took his current position in August 2022.

With over 20 years of experience as a CFO, Mr. Ofilos has honed his skills in development in challenging situations by leveraging his knowledge of customer relationships, financial strategy, and investment analysis. He has served Raytheon for almost two decades and became the Director and CFO for Amazon Web Services’ Worldwide Public Sector and Strategic Industries.

11. Dawn Pinto, Jacobs

Dawn Pinto is Jacobs’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Critical Mission Solutions. In her position, She oversees the company’s finance activities and organic growth, including its over $5 billion of work. Dawn Pinto has been working as a finance leader since 1996.

Before joining Jacobs, Ms. Pinto served Booz Allen Hamilton, SAIC, and spent 19 years as Account Operation and Finance Director at TASC Inc.

12. Kathie Powers, Riverside Research

Kathie Powers is the Chief Finance Officer of Riverside Research. As CFO, Kathie is responsible for various financial tasks, including project management, accounting, contracting, management, and financial planning and analysis.

Mrs. Powers is an accomplished CFO with a 30-year history of acquiring and utilizing financial expertise in the government contracting and commercial sectors. Among the organizations she has worked for are Innovim, Tatum, Science Applications International Corp, SAIC, and Lockheed Martin.

13. Michael Ruppert, ManTech

Michae Ruppert is ManTech’s new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, announced last February 21, 2023. Mr. Ruppert is tasked with the planning and analysis of the company’s finances, as well as its accounting processes, treasury, financing, and acquisition plan.

Mike brings excellent leadership, expertise, and understanding to the table from his over 20 years of experience in finance for private and public firms. Mr. Ruppert comes to ManTech from Mercury Systems Inc., a defense and aerospace company, and spent eight years there. He also co-founded RS Partners LLC.

14. Wilson Wang, MITRE

Wilson Wang is MITRE’s senior vice president, Chief Financial Officer, and treasurer. He oversees accounting, internal and external audit, costing, financial analysis and planning, collaborators, project management, and treasury and investments. Through Wilson’s leadership, MITRE can achieve its goal and provide solutions that lead to a safer place.

Mr. Wang was a Finance Manager at DXC Technology before joining MITRE in 2009. He was also a consultant at BearingPoint and an accountant at Lockheed Martin.

15. Amy Wood, Intelligent Waves

Amy Wood oversees the finances at Intelligent Waves as CFO. Ms. Wood has over two decades of experience in financial leadership, activities, management, and business development in the government industry.

Amy’s experience with various federal contractors has given her outstanding programmatic and financial expertise. She has been in a leadership position since 1996 and worked with Apptis, Xator Corporation, and Technology Advancement Group, Inc.

