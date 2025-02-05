Trump’s Buyout Offer Attracts 20,000 Federal Employees

The Hill reported Tuesday that at least 20,000 federal employees have accepted the Trump administration’s offer to resign and receive payment through September. The deadline for accepting the government buyout offer is on Feb. 6.

The 20,000 employees represent approximately 1 percent of the national workforce, but sources told the publication that the number of people accepting the buyout offer is expected to surge ahead of the deadline.

Workforce Downsizing

The offer was presented to 2 million federal employees in January ahead of return-to-office requirements as part of an initiative to reduce the workforce.

The memo, which was sent via email by the Office of Personnel Management on Jan. 28, also indicated that all workers will be subject to “enhanced standards of suitability and conduct,” according to an AP News report.

However, the offer’s vague language has caused skepticism and sparked questions about the government’s legal authority to make it. A union representing federal employees warned against it, while Washington, D.C. legislators representing federal workers opposed the deal.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, said the offer would allow employees to take their desired vacation or just relax.

President Donald Trump nominated Musk in November to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.