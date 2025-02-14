SSC Aims to Upgrade Small Subcontractors Via Networking Event

The Space Systems Command is planning to make its recent SSC Subcontracting Forum an annual event and hold similar gatherings in other markets for potential partnerships between large defense contractors and small businesses. Its Small Business Office, which oversaw 2024 contracts awards worth almost $945 million to qualified small businesses, is spearheading the initiative, SSC said.

Overall, SSC works on a $15.6 billion budget for acquisition programs that the Department of Defense mostly awards to a prime contractor from the commercial sector drawing support from small subcontractors. Through the recent forum and its planned future iterations, the command seeks to expand the ranks of potential subcontractors and explore possibilities of supporting some of them to grow as prime contractors.

Supply Chain Expansion

“Today, we are introducing agile, innovative small businesses to our supply chain via subcontracting opportunities both to broaden our access to cutting-edge technologies and to work faster on behalf of our warfighters,” said Aaron Parra, SSC’s Small Business Office head.

The recent event, aimed mainly at improving SSC engagement with partners and the industrial base, drew nearly 200 representatives from over 150 private companies. It was held early February in El Segundo, California, host to the command’s headquarters and the Los Angeles Air Force Base.

Central California Coast, Central Florida Markets

Additional venues for future networking forums between small businesses and prime contractors are being considered in California’s Central Coast, the home of Vandenberg Space Force Base, and Central Florida, host to Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Parra noted that SSC has small business stewards at the Patrick and Vandenberg bases, opening the possibility of having forums in their areas.

“There is a wide range of needs – and opportunities – at those installations and others across the country, and we really want to make certain we can bring subcontractors with the capabilities we need on board, no matter where they are located,” the SSC official said.