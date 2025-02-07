Senators Eye Expansion, Modernization of US Missile Defense Systems

Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, have introduced the Increasing Response Options and Deterrence of Missile Engagements, or IRON DOME, Act to enhance U.S. missile defense capabilities.

The IRON DOME Act will work to modernize the country’s missile defense systems, ensuring that the homeland is prepared for a modern missile attack, Cramer said in a Thursday press release. “Now more than ever, we have to ensure the United States is properly equipped to address the pressing threats that are posed by our very capable adversaries,” he stressed.

Addressing Growing Threats From China and Russia

Sullivan added the legislation aims to build a missile defense system to protect the United States from the growing arsenals of China and Russia, such as new hypersonic and cruise missiles. He noted that the measure would invest billions to develop new capabilities, including space-based sensors and intercept technologies, to expand existing U.S. defense infrastructure.

Upgrading US Defense Infrastructure

The Senate bill would accelerate the modernization of the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System, or PARCS, at North Dakota’s Cavalier Space Force Station. Designed to track earth-orbiting objects, the upgraded PARCS will improve space domain awareness capabilities and the detection of intercontinental and sea-launched missile threats.

According to Sullivan, the IRON DOME Act will reinforce an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in January directing the Department of Defense to deploy and maintain a next-generation missile defense system to protect the country and its critical infrastructure from foreign aerial attacks.