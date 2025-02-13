SDA Seeking Executive Summaries for Iron Dome for America

The Space Development Agency has issued a special notice calling for executive summaries in preparation of 60-day studies on the Iron Dome for America missile defense architecture and capability.

About the Notice

SDA said Monday it wants to know the industry’s take on Iron Dome of America implementation, focusing on boosting the current impact of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA, on global kill chains and missile defense.

The agency is looking for novel architecture concepts, systems, technologies and capabilities that could catapult enhancements for future PWSA tranches and capability layers, or enable new capability layers addressing the emerging warfighter requirements.

The SDA will respond with a letter of interest to encourage or discourage full proposal submission for the study. Interested parties may submit their executive summaries until Feb. 28.

In January, the agency issued a broad agency announcement, or BAA, soliciting new systems, technologies and capabilities for the upgrade of the PWSA’s future tranches. The solicitation was published via the updated Systems, Technologies and Emerging Capabilities BAA.

What Is the Iron Dome for America?

The Iron Dome for America is the concept of a protective technological shield against missile attacks, described in a late January Executive Order from President Trump.