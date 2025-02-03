SDA Issues Draft RFI for Tranche 3 Tracking Layer

The Space Development Agency has issued a draft request for solicitation calling for industry input on the development of the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA.

Potential Tranche 3 Layer Contract Details

The RFI seeks feedback from contractors that can deliver the Tranche 3 Layer, which is intended to boost deployment from low Earth orbit, or LEO, SDA said Friday. The T3 Tracking Layer will include at least 54 space vehicles, or SVs, equipped with infrared sensors deployed in six orbital planes. Under the other transaction agreement, SDA will also possibly procure prototyping of additional satellites and sensor payloads to refine requirements and enhance constellation design. Once the Tracking Layer is fully deployed, around 100 SVs are expected to be distributed across various planes in LEO.

Enhancing Missile Capabilities with the T3 Tracking Layer

The T3 Tracking Layer is intended to enhance missile defense capabilities by enabling the rapid deployment of comprehensive tracking systems in LEO. The network of satellites aims to provide global, continuous alerts, detection, warnings, tracking and identification of missile threats, such as hypersonic missile systems.

All Tracking Layers SVs and communication systems will be compatible with all PWSA SVs, including Transport Layer SVs. They will be connected through a common ground system, enabling the T3 Tracking Layer to gather low-latency data and transmit it to in-theater weapon systems. This reportedly enables kill chain closure against adversary weapon systems.

Interested vendors have until Feb. 28 to send their responses.