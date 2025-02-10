Ryan Riedel Named Energy Department CIO

The Department of Energy has appointed IT professional Ryan Riedel as chief information officer, Politico’s E&E News reported.

In this capacity, he will manage the operations and cybersecurity across the national labs, the National Nuclear Security Administration and power marketing administrations.

Ann Dunkin, former CIO at DOE, welcomed the appointment of Riedel in a LinkedIn post.

“Handing the keys over to you, virtually. You’ve got a great team and they’re ready to help you do great things,” Dunkin added.

Riedel’s Career Highlights

According to his profile on the professional networking site, the new CIO most recently served as lead network security engineer at SpaceX.

Prior to SpaceX, he served as a network manager at U.S. Army Cyber Command.

Riedel spent more than seven years at the Corpus Christi Army Depot, where he served as a network engineer, IT project manager and IT service desk lead.

He also served in the Navy as a network administrator and communications security custodian.