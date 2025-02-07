Russell Vought Confirmed as OMB Director

The Senate on Thursday voted 53-47 to confirm Russell Vought as the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Vought, who previously served as OMB director during the last six months of the first Trump administration, will oversee the implementation of the president’s policy, regulatory and management efforts across the executive branch.

He will also be responsible for procurement, IT, financial management and agency performance across the federal government.

Vought’s Career History

During President Trump’s first term, he served as OMB’s deputy director in 2018 and as acting director of the agency from 2019 to 2020.

Before serving in the Trump administration, Vought spent over two decades working with public policy and grassroots organizations in Washington, D.C., and served as vice president of Heritage Action for America for seven years.

He previously served as policy director for the House Republican Conference, executive director of the Republican Study Committee and as a legislative assistant for Sen. Phil Gramm.

The Wheaton College graduate holds a law degree from the George Washington University Law School.