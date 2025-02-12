Red River Opens Renovated Vehicle Repair Facility

The Red River Army Depot unveiled its modernized wheeled vehicle repair facilities on Jan. 30.

The U.S. Army said Tuesday the two renovated facilities are the result of a four-year modernization project worth $42 million.

‘Raising the Roof’ on Red River Modernization

The “raise the roof” project, which started in 2020, increased the height of the roof by almost 12 feet and widened the column space by 20 feet. With a combined floor space of 180,000 for the two buildings, depot team members now have more room for body surface repairs, surface preparation and assembly processes. The larger depot also enables the team to work not only on light and medium tactical vehicles but also on larger assets.

Furthermore, the modernization project provided enhanced equipment, which will help the team to work more efficiently. The revamped facilities are meant to primarily aid and serve warfighters’ experiences.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by members of the Red River Army Depot, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff and representatives from the state and city government. Special guests included Col. Denis Fajardo , commander of the RRAD and Col. Calvin Kroeger, commander of Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Many facilities, while having served us faithfully over the decades, are now at a stage where they require significant upgrades to continue to meet the demands of modern military operations,” said Fajardo. “In addition to the extremely positive impact these facilities will have on our production process, the improvements you see today incorporate additional safety measures designed to better protect our workforce.”