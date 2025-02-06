Pam Bondi Sworn In as US Attorney General

Pam Bondi, former Florida state attorney general, was sworn in as the 87th U.S. attorney general on Wednesday, a day after the Senate confirmed her nomination for the position in a 54-46 vote.

Reuters reported that Bondi vowed to maintain the Department of Justice’s independence and told lawmakers that she would not introduce politics into civil and criminal investigations during her confirmation hearing in January.

“There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice,” she told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I will not politicize that office. I will not target people simply because of their political affiliation.”

Pam Bondi’s Career Background

Bondi served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019.

She spent decades as a prosecutor and served as a spokeswoman in Hillsborough County, Florida, where she also served as an assistant state attorney earlier in her career.

The University of Florida graduate led the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute and represented President Trump during his first impeachment trial.

She received her law degree from the Stetson University College of Law.