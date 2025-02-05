Navy to Adopt New Sensor System for Super Hornet Jets

This spring, the U.S. Navy has announced that it will decide the full rate production for the Infrared Search and Track, or IRST, Block II system for the service branch’s carrier-based F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons. The system production follows the Navy’s November declaration of initial operational capability, or IOC, for the system designed to enhance the Super Hornets’ capability to search, detect and track long-range targets.

Rear Adm. John Lemmon, program executive officer for the Navy’s Tactical Aircraft Programs, called the IRST IOC “an important milestone” in the service’s efforts to provide an advanced integrated warfighting asset to the Super Hornet fleet.

“IRST provides data for our aircrew to improve reaction time and survivability while remaining unaffected by radio frequency jamming,” the Navy official noted.

Complementary Sensor in Compromised Environments

To boost situational awareness, the system serves as a sensor complementing the Super Hornet’s AN/APG-79 fire control radar in radar-compromised environments or during heavy electronic attack. It reportedly boosts aircrew situational awareness through its supplementary air-to-air detection and tracking capabilities.

The Navy followed a two-phased approach for the IRST, with Block I integrated onto an existing system in the F/A-18 fuel tank in 2011 that lead eventually to an early deployment in 2019. Upgraded sensor and processor, plus additional software, were programmed for Block II—planned for first deployment this year.

Lockheed Martin secured a $108 million contract from Boeing in November 2018 to complete the development of an IRST sensor technology for installation in the Super Hornet jets.