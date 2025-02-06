NASA Subjects X-66 Semi-Span Model to Wind Tunnel Tests

NASA has conducted wind tunnel tests on the X-66 semi-span model to collect data about the aerodynamic forces that could affect the upcoming X-66 experimental aircraft.

The test results will reportedly help researchers refine the Boeing-built X-66 aircraft design, the space agency said Wednesday. The engineering adjustments could help minimize drag, enhance fuel efficiency and modify the plane’s shape for improved flying qualities.

Generating Data for X-66’s Wing Designs

NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator—dubbed SFD—project tested the X-66 semi-span model at the Ames Research Center in California. The model went through expected flight conditions to generate data for engineering the aircraft’s wing designs and flight simulators.

During the semi-span tests, engineers sought to establish if the forces and behaviors on a model of half an aircraft reflect those on the other half. They used the plane’s larger half, increased its surface pressure level and installed sensors on the wing to record movements. The test measured lift, drag, stability and other key characteristics.

Environmentally Sustainable Aircraft Configurations

NASA engineers will combine all the X-66 test results to determine the changes needed before starting the aircraft wing’s fabrication process. The SFD program is the agency’s collaborative effort with Boeing to develop aircraft configurations that are more economically and environmentally sustainable.

In August 2023, Boeing started modifying an MD-90 airplane to enable the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing configuration testing for the X-66A aircraft development project. The aircraft is scheduled to begin ground and flight testing in 2028.