NASA Seeks Industry Partner for VIPER Lunar Exploration

NASA has announced it is seeking proposals for potential partners to collaborate on the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, mission .

The agency said Monday the Lunar Volatiles Science Partnership will focus on landing and operating VIPER on the moon and then sharing the results of the lunar exploration mission.

VIPER Mission Partnership

Through the partnership, NASA will contribute its VIPER rover while the selected contractor will be responsible for integrating and landing the rover on the moon. The vehicle will then explore the lunar surface and transmit scientific data it generates.

As part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, VIPER will be equipped with instruments to explore the lunar surface, particularly to search for ice. The mission aims to determine the location of ice that astronauts can potentially use in future missions. The agency also intends to understand how the moon and its surface evolved.

Interested vendors have until Feb. 20 to respond with their proposals.

Nicky Fox , associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, said, “Such a partnership provides the opportunity for NASA to collect VIPER science that could tell us more about water on the Moon, while advancing commercial lunar landing capabilities and resource prospecting possibilities.”