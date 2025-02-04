MDA Wants Industry Input on Next-Gen Missile Defense Shield

The Missile Defense Agency has issued a request for information to help identify technologies for a next-generation missile defense shield to protect the United States against advanced foreign aerial attacks. According to a SAM.gov post by MDA last week, the RFI acts on a recent presidential executive order titled “The Iron Dome for America.”

Options Sought for Accelerated Defense Deployment

The MDA seeks responses addressing the EO’s line of efforts, including defense against next-generation missile attacks from peer, near-peer and rogue adversaries. The RFI responses should also inform on deployment acceleration of the hypersonic and ballistic tracking space sensor system and development and operationalization of proliferated space-based interceptors with boost phase intercept capability.

In addition, the responses should address MDA’s four timelines for capability demonstration or delivery of the EO’s goals, with the first scheduled not later than Dec. 31, 2026.

Gauging Market Capabilities and Acquisition Strategies

The RFI’s inputs will inform agency decisions, business case analyses and acquisition strategies on the current market and industry capabilities on accelerating deliveries and meeting demonstration timelines.

An industry day for the RFI is scheduled on Feb. 18 to be followed by industry one-on-one sessions on Feb. 18 and 19 either virtual or in person. The deadline for response submissions is on Feb. 28.