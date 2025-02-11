Matthew Graviss Steps Down From State Department CDO Post

Matthew Graviss is stepping down as the State Department’s chief data and artificial intelligence officer, he announced in a LinkedIn post Sunday.

He became the department’s first chief data officer in December 2020 and has since pushed for data accessibility, interoperability and actionability.

“Serving as State’s first Chief Data and AI Officer has been an honor, and I’m immensely proud of the work we’ve done to modernize the Department with data and digital tools. But beyond the technology, I’m most grateful for playing a small role in transforming the culture—helping State embrace the power of tech to drive diplomacy,” wrote Graviss.

Graviss’ Public Service Career

In addition to his post as chief data and artificial intelligence officer, Graviss also serves as the State Department’s managing director for the Office of Management Strategy and Solution’s Center for Analytics.

The office’s objective is to promote a data-focused culture within the department while ensuring corresponding talent. It aims to develop data governance, increase analytics capability and modernize data technology solutions at the State Department.

Before joining the department, he held various leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security, including chief data officer at the Citizenship and Immigration Services, Transportation Security Administration director and Customs and Border Protection director.