LMI Execs on How GenAI Could Help Accelerate EO Implementation

Matthew Finney, Milasy Mugnolo and Harry Edelman of LMI discussed five ways the management consulting firm’s generative artificial intelligence program — LIGER for Policy — could help the Trump administration quickly implement executive orders, or EOs, and automate challenging policy tasks during the transition period.

In a blog post published Thursday on the firm’s website, the three LMI executives mentioned LIGER’s ability to help agencies assess the impact of EOs and improve decision-making through quick analysis that uncovers emerging priorities and key adjustments.

With LMI’s LIGER for Policy, organizations can comply with new directives under the current administration by searching document collections to identify content that needs updates.

LIGER Use Cases

The firm’s generative AI platform could support transition activities by enabling incoming leaders and their personnel to summarize large document libraries and generate insights for informed decision-making, the LMI representatives said.

The executives also cited how LIGER could enable organizations to produce reports, memos and synopses by preserving critical program data and institutional knowledge during transitions and allow teams to quickly respond to policy and program questions during transitions.

Finney is LMI’s vice president of generative AI and Mugnolo is the firm’s vice president of policy analysis and operations. Edelman serves as LMI’s principal technical adviser for policy.