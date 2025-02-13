House Budget Resolution Includes $100B Defense Funding Boost

The House has proposed a budget plan that would add $100 billion in defense funding, increase the debt limit by $4 trillion, include tax cuts worth approximately $4.5 trillion and reduce government spending, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

“This budget resolution is a key step to start the process in delivering President Trump’s America First agenda,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a statement on X.

“With nearly every House Republican directly engaged in this deliberative process, this resolution reflects our collective commitment to enacting the President’s full agenda—not just a part of it,” Johnson added.

Budget Reconciliation

House Republicans plan to use budget reconciliation to pass a list of the president’s spending priorities without the threat of a filibuster.

The House Budget Committee is set to tackle the budget plan on Thursday.