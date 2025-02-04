House Bill Seeks to Ensure DHS Research Security

Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., has introduced a bill that would direct the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, or S&T, to develop a process to protect sensitive information in research and development projects.

What’s in the Bill?

Strong’s office said Friday the Research Security and Accountability in DHS Act would require the Government Accountability Office to report to Congress on DHS’ compliance with governmentwide policies to safeguard R&D.

The proposed legislation would also direct DHS to provide a briefing to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees to address the Office of Inspector General’s 2022 report concerning S&T’s oversight of R&D projects.

The OIG report found lapses in the directorate’s efforts to protect sensitive data in R&D initiatives due to a lack of guidance and oversight.

“This bill will strengthen safeguards to prevent unauthorized access of sensitive information, ensuring that our nation’s research and development efforts remain secure,” said Strong.

“Chinese espionage is one of our country’s greatest threats. Protecting our innovations is critical to national security, and this legislation takes an important step in ensuring the integrity of DHS research,” added the lawmaker from Alabama.