Hanscom AFB, UMass Lowell Create Technological Ecosystem

Hanscom Air Force Base and the University of Massachusetts Lowell Applied Research Corporation have partnered to boost innovation and strengthen national defense and security .

The Air Force Materiel Command said Wednesday the two organizations officially signed a partnership intermediary agreement, or PIA, on Dec. 13 last year. The agreement was announced during a launch event held on Jan. 30.

Boosting Innovation Through Collaboration

The U.S. Air Force has so far entered into 16 PIAs, with the one between Hanscom AFB and UML ARC being the first in New England. Through these agreements, federal agencies can partner with local governments or affiliated non-profit entities to facilitate technology transfer to non-federal groups and back to the government. This unique contracting mechanism enables businesses and industry partners to collaborate with Hanscom on projects involving command and control, battle management, communication, information systems, enterprise digital infrastructure, cyber, networks, and electronic warfare.

The PIA plays a crucial role in Hanscom’s ability to perform capability assessments, prototyping and transitioning innovations into established programs.

“In the cyber and networks portfolio, we connect the warfighter with secure, superior combat communications capabilities, while energizing and enabling DOD partners to do the same in the areas of cyber, networks, cryptologic and tactical data link systems,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Genatempo , Air Force Life Cycle Management Center program executive officer for cyber and networks. “First of its kind in New England, the PIA tool will present new options and insight for us to access innovation and carry forward our mission.”