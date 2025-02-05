FCC Names Adam Candeub, Jay Schwarz to Key Positions

The Federal Communications Commission , through the Office of Chairman Brendan Carr , has announced the appointments of Adam Candeub and Jay Schwarz to key leadership positions .

In a statement released Tuesday, the FCC chairman said Candeub will serve as general counsel of the FCC while Schwarz will be the new chief of the Space Bureau.

Adam Candeub Named General Counsel

Candeub was most recently a professor at the Michigan State University College of Law and a Fellow with MSU’s Institute of Public Utilities. Before joining the MSU Law faculty in 2004, Candeub served as an attorney advisor at the FCC in both the “Common Carrier” and Media bureaus. He also worked for private law firms including serving as litigation associate with Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue and corporate associate with Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton. The FCC general counsel was a clerk to Chief Judge J. Clifford Wallace, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Candeub was appointed in 2019 as deputy assistant secretary of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. He additionally served as assistant secretary and deputy associate attorney general at the Department of Justice.

Jay Schwarz to Lead Space Bureau

Schwarz rejoins the FCC after working in the private sector for years. He was vice president of public policy at Comcast, where he worked for over six years. Before that, Schwarz was the wireline advisor of former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. He previously held leadership positions at the Office of Strategic Planning and the Telecommunications Access Policy Division of the Wireline Bureau. The new Space Bureau Chief also served as an economist for the Wireless Bureau and Wireline Competition Bureau.

Other FCC Appointments

Adam Jackman and Dana Howell were also appointed as director of strategic communications of the Office of Media Relations and executive assistant for the Office of Chairman Brendan Carr, respectively.

“I am honored that this talented team of professionals have agreed to join the FCC and will help ensure that we deliver great results for the American people,” said Carr. “They bring a broad range of legal and policy expertise to their jobs and will enable the FCC to promote free speech and increase economic opportunity. I look forward to drawing on their counsel and advice.”