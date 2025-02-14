Bipartisan Legislation Works to Boost Quantum Research

United States Senators Dick Durbin and Steve Daines have introduced bipartisan legislation that aims to bolster the nation’s investment in quantum information science .

Enhancing Quantum Research

The Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act of 2025 is intended to authorize over $2.5 billion in funds for quantum research and development, Durbin said Thursday. The funds, allocated for the next five years, far exceed the budget for the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018. The now-expired act had a budget of $625 million for DOE programs related to quantum science.

DOE Quantum Leadership Act

Key features of the DOE Quantum Leadership Act include:

Reauthorization and expansion of quantum R&D across DOE until 2030

Further the progress made by DOE’s five national research centers

Address possible challenges to quantum supply chain and commercialization

Boost coordination among agencies and industries in the quantum space

Establishment of new programs to train and equip workers for quantum R&D and commercial ecosystems.

“Senator Daines and I are introducing the bipartisan DOE Quantum Leadership Act to supercharge research, development and commercialization of quantum technologies — technologies that will grow the medical, financial and materials industries and create jobs along the way,” said Durbin. “With this legislation, we can ensure our DOE facilities are well-equipped to lead the quantum revolution.”

“America is a leader in cutting-edge science and technology and in order to maintain our strong position, we must invest in research and development projects,” added Daines. “Spurring innovation through the National Quantum Initiative Program will help strengthen our national security, create Montana jobs and accelerate quantum research projects.”

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer of New York, Lisa Murkowski of Arkansan, Alex Padilla of California and Todd Young of Indiana cosponsored the legislation.