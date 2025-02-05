Navy Vet Douglas Collins Confirmed as VA Secretary

The Senate on Tuesday voted 77–23 to confirm Douglas Collins as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Hill reported that Collins will be responsible for the VA, which has more than 400,000 employees.

During his confirmation hearing, the U.S. Navy veteran touched on the issue of an expanded healthcare delivery system for former service members.

“At the end of the day, the veteran is getting taken care of. VA care is going to happen. . . [but] there’s different expressions of how we make it better. We don’t do the same things 40 years ago that we still do today,” Collins said during a Senate panel hearing in January. “Our newer veterans deserve every access to finding care where they can.”

Collins’ Career History

Collins previously served as a U.S. representative for Georgia’s 9th congressional district between 2013 and 2021.

During the 116th Congress, the Air Force Reserve chaplain, lawyer and former pastor served as a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Georgia native and former lawmaker formed his own legal practice after earning his juris doctorate degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.