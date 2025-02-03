DARPA Awards Penn State ARL Contract for AIMS II Project

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Contracts Management Office has awarded the Pennsylvania State University Advanced Research Laboratory a $25 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for its Advanced Innovation in Modeling and Simulation follow-on program.

The Penn State ARL AIMS II project aims to boost the innovation of technologies under DARPA’s Secure Advanced Framework and Environment for Simulation and Modeling program—dubbed SAFE-SiM—in classified SCI/SAP hybrid cloud accredited Modeling and Simulation Integration Environments, or MSIEs.

Under the sole source award, Penn State ARL will continue to provide discovery, advancement, implementation and deployment of high-caliber modeling and simulation frameworks and create MSIEs for SCI/SAP.

Work will be performed in State College, Pennsylvania, and Reston, Virginia, and is scheduled to be completed in February 2027.

DARPA’s SAFE-SiM Program

Over the years, existing Department of Defense and Intelligence Community modeling and simulation, or M&S, architectures have become increasingly incompatible with the need to provide rapid decision support analysis to senior decision-makers as the combination of effects created by systems in or delivered through all domains has become more complex.

The SAFE-SiM program was created to establish a government-owned and controlled, faster-than-real-time M&S capability that allows theater-wide, mission-level M&S.

The program enables senior-level decision-makers to receive rapid analysis support on concept of operations development, force structure composition, resource allocation and targeted technology insertion.