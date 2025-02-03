New Central Command CTO, Deputy CIO Take Office

Joy Angela Shanaberger and Simon McKenzie recently took on their new roles at the U.S. Central Command.

New CENTCOM CTO

Shanaberger assumed the position of chief technology officer at CENTCOM, succeeding past Wash100 winner Schuyler Moore, who announced her intent to step down as CENTCOM CTO in November to join the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet as an intelligence officer.

Before joining CENTCOM, Shanaberger served within the Office of the Secretary of Defense as senior adviser to the deputy secretary of defense. Her other previous roles in government include serving as special assistant at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics and serving as assistant to the director of the White House internship program.

The new CENTCOM CTO had also served as an independent consultant or strategic adviser at various defense technology companies.

New CENTCOM Deputy CIO

Meanwhile, Simon McKenzie assumed the role of deputy chief information officer. His previous role at CENTCOM was chief of network operations.

McKenzie’s other roles across the government include serving as chief executive officer and battalion commander at Joint Communications Support Element; chief executive officer and commander of the Executive Network Command and presidential communications officer at the White House Communication Agency; and military assistant to the Army chief information officer.

The new CENTCOM deputy CIO had also held various leadership roles across the U.S. Army.