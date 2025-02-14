Brian Peretti Named CTO at Treasury Department

Brian Peretti has been appointed as chief technology officer at the Department of the Treasury, bringing over two decades of expertise and experience in the federal government service.

Announcing his promotion in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Peretti said he will manage a strategic IT process and align it with the Treasury Chief Information Office’s vision. The new CTO will also identify tech innovations to improve business processes and develop emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, biometrics and quantum computing.

Long Record of Government Service

Peretti most recently served as deputy chief AI officer and director of domestic and international cyber policy at the Treasury, an agency that he first joined in December 2002 as a financial services critical infrastructure program manager.

His long government service includes senior leadership roles at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he held responsibilities in operational resilience, risk management, disaster recovery, information security and regulatory compliance initiatives. Peretti also worked at the Department of Homeland Security and the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.

Peretti earned a doctorate in legal studies from the American University Washington College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Rider University.