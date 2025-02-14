Army Tests Precision Strike Missiles

The U.S. Army conducted a production qualification test of the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missile on Feb. 12 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Enhancing Long-Range Precision Strike Capability

Two PrSM Increment 1 missiles were launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, during the demonstration, the Army said Tuesday. The flight test is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the long-range precision strike capability of the Army.

During the test, the two PrSM Increment 1 missiles engaged multiple threats while following a predicted range and trajectory. The missiles, which were able to target a mock SCUD missile, radar and rotary wing platforms, performed as expected with regard to range, time of flight, accuracy and height of burst.

What Is a Precision Strike Missile?

The PrSM Increment 1 is a long-range precision-strike missile designed to enhance the Army’s capability to neutralize targets in support of joint all-domain operations. With its enhanced range and lethality, the PrSM is intended to supplant the Army Tactical Missile System for Army field artillery formations.