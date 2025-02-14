Army Tests Precision Strike Missiles

The U.S. Army conducted a production qualification test of the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missile on Feb. 12 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
Enhancing Long-Range Precision Strike Capability
Two PrSM Increment 1 missiles were launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, during the demonstration, the Army said Tuesday. The flight test is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the long-range precision strike capability of the Army.
During the test, the two PrSM Increment 1 missiles engaged multiple threats while following a predicted range and trajectory. The missiles, which were able to target a mock SCUD missile, radar and rotary wing platforms, performed as expected with regard to range, time of flight, accuracy and height of burst.
What Is a Precision Strike Missile?
The PrSM Increment 1 is a long-range precision-strike missile designed to enhance the Army’s capability to neutralize targets in support of joint all-domain operations. With its enhanced range and lethality, the PrSM is intended to supplant the Army Tactical Missile System for Army field artillery formations.
In December last year, the Army conducted the limited user test for the PrSM Increment 1 missile. The Operational Test Command was in charge of assessing the missile’s performance during the demonstration.