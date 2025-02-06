Army Advancing EMS Capability Through Pilot Program

The U.S. Army Cyber Command is spearheading a Radio Frequency Data Pilot program in partnership with other units of the service branch to strengthen Army capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum in support of multi-domain missions. The program’s focus areas include experiments to identify and demonstrate the data support architecture for secure EMS operations, the Army said.

According to Steven Rehn, ARCYBER chief technology and data officer, the RF Data Pilot is unlocking the potential for the Army dominating EMS, which is the “key to multi-domain operations.”

ARCYBER officials said the pilot’s goals and deliverables are geared toward data architecture and standards, modular mission payloads. They added that the program will also inform the Army’s EMS Security Classification Guide, future modernization efforts and electronic warfare capability assessments.

Capability Demo in Vanguard Exercise

The program’s capabilities were demonstrated during the Army’s Vanguard 24 exercise in September focused on EW and intelligence operations of the multi-domain task forces of the United States and its allies. Advanced technologies tested during the event include high-altitude electromagnetic warfare systems and threat simulators.

ARCYBER officials noted that the pilot’s participation in Vanguard 24 and future exercises will help enable Army reconnaissance forces using the EMS to significantly scale Department of Defense situational awareness in areas of operations.

The service units collaborating with ARCYBER in the pilot include the Army Cyber Center of Excellence, Program Executive Office – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, Army Futures Command and the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.