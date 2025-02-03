Army CIO Seeks Implementation of Framework to Safeguard Data

U.S. Army Chief Information Officer and 2025 Wash100 winner Leonel Garciga has issued a memo endorsing the implementation of a data aggregation framework, which offers a process that lets stakeholders identify, assess and mitigate risks as part of data management and product development lifecycles.

Elements of the Framework

The process comprises multiple steps covering three elements, namely: the identification of security risks based on data exposure; the specification of techniques that will be used to protect the data and limit exposure to risk; and the carrying out of a risk assessment and the establishment of measurement and monitoring mechanisms.

Data Protection Is an Army Mission

Garciga underscored the importance of the framework by noting how critical data protection is to the U.S. achieving an information advantage and delivering capabilities that are uncompromised.

“Data (including metadata) is an Army asset, ownership and protection of that data is an Army mission and priority,” Garciga said in the memo, adding, “To be effective, the Army must improve its efforts to safeguard mission and business data (including any metadata) through its entire lifecycle.”

Framework Implementation

The Army CIO noted that the framework’s implementation will be done in phases. The memorandum itself is expected to be rewritten annually and its subsequent iterations will incorporate feedback and lessons learned.

Further implementation guidance and data protection policies are expected to be issued by the Department of Defense chief data and analytics officer in the future.