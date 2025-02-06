Air Force Appoints William Blauser as Acting SDA Director

Breaking Defense reported Wednesday that the Air Force has appointed Rapid Capabilities Office deputy director William Blauser as acting director of the Space Development Agency.

The appointment follows the department’s decision to place SDA director Derek Tournear on administrative leave. Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, commander of the Space Systems Command, held the acting role prior to Blauser’s appointment.

According to a statement released by the Air Force, the move comes due to the need for full-time leadership at both the SDA and the SSC.

The SDA placed Tournear on administrative leave in relation to Viasat’s bid protest against two prototype agreements, approximately $424 million in value, awarded to York Space Systems and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems.

Blauser’s Career History

Blauser has been with the Air Force RCO since July 2024, leading the office tasked with acquiring and fielding critical new weapon systems based on cutting-edge technologies.

He has an extensive experience in DOD acquisition. Prior to RCO, he served as vice president of sensors at Systems Technology and Research in Arlington, Virginia, focusing on the integration and execution of sensing and counter-sensing capabilities for national defense.

The new acting SDA director also spent several years at the National Reconnaissance Office as program director of advanced satellite systems and deputy director of NRO’s Survivability Assurance Office.