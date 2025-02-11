Air Force Tests Combat Use of Palantir’s Maven AI System

The U.S. Air Force 805th Combat Training Squadron has deployed Palantir’s Maven Smart System to test human-machine teaming, or HMT, for battlefield risk reduction. The squadron, also known as the Shadow Operations Center – Nellis, or ShOC-N, teamed Palantir’s Maven system with Maverick artificial intelligence in the kill-chain targeting process to test potential improvements in speed, scale and accuracy using the technology, the Air Force said.

The tests, conducted during ShOC-N’s recent biannual Capstone 24B event, demonstrated Maven and Maverick AI’s team-up in tactical control, execution and assigning assets in a common operating scenario.

“Maven has the capability to integrate across domains, so if we can do space and cyber, it helps facilitate realistic, all-domain operations,” said Capt. Edwardo Ramirez, Capstone 24B lead.

All-Domain Operations Use

The functionality of Palantir’s MSS was also tested in the line of operations for the Air Force software known as Kessel Run’s All Domain Operations Suite, or KRADOS, to improve the whole kill-chain process. Through the ShOC-N event, the Air Force is continuing to integrate additional air operations tools to boost the process.

A Department of Defense contract award on the Palantir MSS in May had also led to the DOD’s Global Information Dominance Experiments program wherein the system is the primary workflow platform for enterprise Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

In December, Palantir and Anduril announced a partnership to form a consortium with the goal of ensuring U.S. dominance in global artificial intelligence, a collaboration that also calls for merging Palantir’s Maven with Anduril’s Lattice software system.