2025 USMC Aviation Plan Focuses on Tech Advancements, Expeditionary Mobility

Marine Corps Aviation has launched a new roadmap that seeks to improve operational readiness and ensure the lethality of marine aviation in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, or MAGTF.

USMC said Monday the 2025 Marine Corps Aviation Plan focuses on technological advancements, sustainment, expeditionary mobility and total force integration as key areas of transformation.

“Through continued modernization and an unwavering commitment to current readiness, Marine Aviation is prepared to support the MAGTF through competition to conflict,” said Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, deputy commandant for aviation at the U.S. Marine Corps.

“The 2025 Aviation Plan demonstrates our resolute dedication to maintaining operational superiority and ensuring we are always ready to project force, wherever and whenever needed,” Gering added.

Project Eagle

The plan also introduces Project Eagle, a modernization strategy that prioritizes Decision-Centric Aviation Operations and Distributed Aviation Operations to maintain operational effectiveness in contested environments.

Through Project Eagle, USMC intends to adopt artificial intelligence-driven decision-making software, advanced digital command and control, unmanned systems, manned-unmanned teaming, autonomous systems and other technologies to improve the service’s ability to operate in increasingly complex environments.

Other Key Priorities

Other important priorities outlined in the 2025 plan are aviation readiness, enhanced expeditionary mobility, aviation logistics modernization, marine air command and control system modernization, and total force integration.