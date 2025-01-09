White House Announces New Government Seal for Secure Smart Home Devices

The U.S. government has introduced a new cybersecurity label for commercial smart devices. The new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, will enable consumers to make better-informed choices about the interconnected electronics they purchase and bring into their homes, the White House said in a press release Tuesday.

The labeling program is a result of a public notice and input period that lasted over 18 months.

Projected Impact of the New Government Labeling Program

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark is a bipartisan effort that aims to assess the cybersecurity of wireless interconnected home devices and incentivize companies to produce more secure products. According to the White House, the initiative will work similarly to Energy Star, which enables consumers to identify energy-efficient appliances.

Companies can voluntarily test their products’ cybersecurity against a criteria set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. The program covers security cameras, baby monitors, appliances and other consumer electronics.

All products that meet cybersecurity requirements will receive a distinct shield logo.

Cybersecurity Seal Receives Industry Support

Michael Dolan, senior director and head of enterprise privacy and data protection at Best Buy, commented in the White House press release that the program marks a positive step forward.

Steve Downer, vice president at Amazon, meanwhile, said consumers will see the value of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark.

Justin Brookman, director of technology policy at Consumer Reports, affirmed support for the program, saying that the nonprofit organization will apply for the mark.

“Consumer Reports is eager to see this program deliver a meaningful U.S. Cyber Trust Mark that lets consumers know their connected devices meet fundamental cybersecurity standards,” he stated. “The mark will also inform consumers whether or not a company plans to stand behind the product with software updates and for how long.”