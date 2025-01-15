USPTO Unveils Strategy to Promote Responsible AI Innovation

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has unveiled a new strategy to guide the integration of artificial intelligence capabilities across agency operations.

The AI strategy will promote responsible AI innovation, prepare the technology for the agency mission and ensure that the United States maintains its leadership in AI tech development, USPTO said Tuesday. It will also help the agency address AI’s effect across intellectual property—or IP—policy and the innovation ecosystem.

Promoting AI Innovation

Acting USPTO Director Derrick Brent noted that the strategy is designed to leverage AI power and mitigate its associated risks. “We have a responsibility to promote, empower and protect innovation,” he added.

Strategy’s Focus Areas

Guided by the framework, USPTO will work to realize its AI vision and mission by developing IP policies that promote inclusive innovation and creativity. The agency will also invest in computational infrastructure and data resources to build top-notch AI capabilities.

In addition, the USPTO will encourage responsible AI deployment, develop AI expertise within its workforce and collaborate with other federal agencies, international organizations and the public on shared AI priorities.

USPTO announced the AI strategy as it continues coordinating with various Department of Commerce and U.S. Copyright Office components to provide guidance and recommendations in advancing AI innovation in the United States.