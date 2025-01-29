USAF Seeks Provider of Cryptographic Units for Satcom System

The U.S. Air Force is conducting market research to identify sources capable of prototyping protected tactical waveform end cryptographic units, or PTW ECUs, for secure operation of tactical satellite communication systems.

The government is seeking qualified sources that can deliver the requirements with minimal costs and a high degree of success, USAF said in a request for information posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

Soliciting Qualified and Experienced Vendors

According to the notice, potential contractors should demonstrate capabilities to provide the ECUs by 2028 and integrate the units into protected tactical satcom, or PTS, prototypes. The contractors should also exhibit extensive experience and knowledge of PTS interfaces and payloads and ECU modification and integration. In addition, vendors must be ready to furnish the personnel, materials, services and facilities needed to produce and test the systems.

Protected Satcom for US Warfighters

The effort advances USAF’s Space Hub Integrated End Cryptographic Unit Leading Edge Development, or SHIELD, program, which aims to produce and deploy PTW ECU for secure communication and anti-jam capability. The Pentagon is looking to use the system to provide joint and coalition warfighters with protected tactical satcom in contested environments.

Interested businesses are advised to send their capability statements no later than Feb. 20.